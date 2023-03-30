Miners receive wakeup call against Woods Cross

Park City’s boys tennis team entered its match on Tuesday at the Park City Municipal Athletic and Recreation Center against Woods Cross riding high off a sweep of Murray nearly two weeks prior.

But the Miners found themselves on the wrong side of another sweep, falling 5-0 to the Wildcats on a difficult day on the courts. Park City is now 1-2 on the season.

“I thought we played pretty crappy yesterday, so honestly I’ll let it simmer and relax and chill and then I’ll come back to practice on Friday and I’ll give everybody one or two things that I thought they could have done better and we’ll go from there,” Park City coach Justin DeLong said on Wednesday. “We’re certainly going to run a little bit on Friday, not necessarily as punishment. But our intensity is a little bit lacking. We had so many good vibes, and I think the guys have the right idea, you know, coming out and trying. But I don’t know that enough of them understand the intensity required to play tennis at a high level.”

While the varsity team didn’t score a win on Tuesday, DeLong praised the efforts of senior Henry Retzer, who played alongside fellow senior Kaj Christensen on Park City’s first doubles team. They lost 6-3, 6-4, but DeLong has liked what he’s seen from the team.

“Kaj’s struggled to find his serve, but otherwise he’s playing well,” DeLong said. “Henry, I think, has played the most consistent tennis out of anybody on the team. He just rips returns, he goes after approach shots and makes them, his serve’s consistent. Henry’s bringing it, and I love it this year.”

Sophomore Adam Rose, the sole underclassman on the varsity team on Tuesday, played at the third singles position for Park City against Woods Cross’ Aiden McMillan. Rose fell 6-4, 6-3, but it was good experience for the sophomore.

“He’s definitely got some weapons,” DeLong said. “He’s got a cannon of a serve and a great forehand. The rest of his game is solid, but he still needs to put it together more consistently on a regular basis, just the all-around game, if he wants to start really being successful. But I like what Adam is showing. I think that is another bright spot of yesterday, is that he had a tough match with their third singles guy. I appreciate the fight from Adam that he gave yesterday, and I’ll give him another shot, absolutely, at playing more varsity.”

Park City’s top two singles players lost in straight sets. Senior Coen Woolley, playing in the second singles position, dropped a close match 6-4, 7-5, but DeLong believes in his ability.

“Coen could have absolutely played better, I think he was a little in his head,” DeLong said. “He tried to battle, and it was a close match. But I do think Coen was the better player, and he didn’t reach his highest level yesterday.”

“Coen is one of those guys that, like, he’s got a super high level and he could probably go out and play (Division I) tennis somewhere if he really wanted to go after it,” DeLong added. “But he’s also struggled to play consistently and find his highest level.”

While Tuesday didn’t go Park City’s way, DeLong still feels optimistic about this year’s group.

“I love the group, I think that we could do some damage this season and go into state thinking that we have the opportunity to get far with some of our positions,” he said. “But (we) still haven’t quite found our mojo yet, and I’m trying to figure things out and trying to find how I can make these guys play their best tennis because I know we’ve got a strong group of guys.”