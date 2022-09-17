Miners ride another fast start to win over Highland

Park City followed a similar recipe on Friday against Highland to the one it used the previous week against Murray. The Miners scored touchdowns on their first two possessions and added another early in the second quarter to take a commanding 21-3 lead into halftime.

Senior Maximilian Grizzell threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter, and senior Chase Beyer threw another in the second in the Miners’ 21-16 road win over the Rams on Friday. Park City’s 5-1 start is its best since the Miners went undefeated before losing in the Class 4A state title game in 2019.

“On the road, it’s really important going into the rest of region play,” senior Jack Ronan said. “It’s a region game, so it matters a lot. We’ve got to win out now. It’s a battle, but I think we got it done.”

Grizzell and senior wide receiever Joseph Eldridge picked up where they left off against Murray, when the two connected for two touchdowns. Eldridge capped off Park City’s first drive of the game on Friday with a leaping grab in the end zone for a touchdown.

“You feel like (you) get a good momentum going when you do that – both offense and defense,” Park City coach Josh Montzingo said. “I think we feed off the energy on defense, too. So, I think it helps us both when we get off to that quick start. Any offense would love that, and it’s even more important in high school, I think, to get that momentum on your side.”

Senior Jack Stouffer came down with an interception on Highland’s first play from scrimmage, and the Miners took over near midfield. Park City marched into Highland territory before Grizzell hit junior Blake Tabaracci on a swing pass. Tabaracci benefitted from a couple of blocks downfield and snuck into the end zone to double the Park City lead.

Montzingo opted to put Beyer in at quarterback in the second quarter. On Beyer’s second drive of the game, he helped lead the Miners down the field following a Highland field goal. With the Miners hovering near the end zone, Beyer threw a quick pass to his brother, Brayden Beyer, who took it in for the touchdown.

However, Highland mounted a comeback in the second half. The Rams scored a touchdown late in the third quarter, and they strung together another touchdown drive on their next possession to narrow the lead to 21-16 early in the fourth quarter.

Park City’s offense stalled in the second half and couldn’t take advantage of a couple prime scoring opportunities to put the game away. Highland shut out Park City in the second half. The Miners’ defense spent a decent portion of the second half on the field.

But the Miners held on. Highland had the ball near the Park City 40-yard line late in the fourth quarter, but the Miners prevented the Rams from getting any further. A Ronan sack on fourth down that jarred the ball loose gave Park City the ball back, and the Miners ran the clock out from there to end the upset bid. The second half was littered with penalties on both teams, and Park City had to deal with a couple of injuries, but the Miners held their nerve for the win.

“Couple injuries in that second half changed a little bit of things, too, and they got a couple guys kicked out,” Montzingo said. “There was a whole lot of rigmarole, which just kind of hard to get a flow going. But you know what? When (the defense) needed a stop, we made a stop. And then when we needed the offense, they finished it by running the ball down their throat. Couldn’t be more proud of them of the way they finished those last few series.”

Friday’s win certainly wasn’t the prettiest of the season for the Miners. The second half was ugly at times, and the Miners know they can’t score zero points in a half moving forward. But, as Montzingo pointed out, it might have been exactly what they needed.

“I tell them we always need one of those ugly wins,” Montzingo said. “We could have kept rolling. I would’ve preferred to roll like the first half and do it in the second, but sometimes it’s good to know that you can answer that call, even when you’re not playing at your best and be able to find a way. Because in playoff-type ball, you have to find a way, so it’s good to learn that lesson now.”