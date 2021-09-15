Miners riding high heading into homecoming

Park City senior Carson Tabaracci fights through a tackle attempt from East’s defense during a game at Dozier Field earlier this month. The Miners are now 2-3 after a 46-6 road win over Murray last Friday.

Park Record file photo

After two straight wins following their 0-3 start to the season, the Park City football team is rolling heading into Friday night’s matchup against Highland for homecoming.

Park City dominated in all aspects of the game in its 46-6 trouncing of Murray last Friday night, scoring 36 points in the first half alone. Senior Carson Tabaracci rushed for two touchdowns in the first quarter, and the defense added a pair of pick sixes in the second to widen the lead. Quarterback Chase Beyer had a couple of passing touchdowns in the game as well.

For the Miners, it was further proof after the winless start to the season that they still have an opportunity to be contenders in Region 6.

“We’re on our way up,” Beyer said. “Had a rough start, but we’re figuring things out, and we’re honestly just playing to have fun and playing for each other at this point.”

Park City enjoyed its first blowout of the season after the previous four weeks were all decided by one or two possessions. The victory single-handedly pushed the Miners into a positive point differential for the season at plus-19 despite the 2-3 record.

“I really like measuring against the best that we can find, and we definitely had that the first few weeks,” Park City coach Josh Montzingo said. “I really enjoyed each and every one of those games. … I really like competing and I like seeing our guys rise to the level of competition that we play. But yeah, anytime that you can get a game and just get it out of hand a little bit, I’m not going to say it’s not fun. But it’s just different, it’s a different level.”

The Miners are hoping to carry the festivities of homecoming week well into Friday night when they welcome the winless Rams to Dozier Field. Highland’s offense is making the difficult transition from the triple option to the spread offense, and it’s shown. Heading into last week’s 16-7 loss to Skyline, the Rams had been outscored 127-27.

But between Highland’s record and the hype behind homecoming, Montzingo is aiming to ensure his team stays focused ahead of Friday’s game.

“We’ve been talking about managing distractions, which it’s full of a lot of pitfalls every day because there’s always something to take your attention away,” he said. “Hoping that we can take the last two weeks — (it’s) been our two best weeks of practice — and the preparation that we’ve done has come through on a Friday night. We can’t afford to not have the same preparation level for this week. Homecoming can’t be the excuse.”

Beyer also isn’t fazed by everything that surrounds Park City’s homecoming game.

“Same week, it’s just something extra after the fact,” he said. “It’s just a regular week with some extra stuff that nobody’s worried about.”

The first RPI rankings of the season for football were unveiled on Monday, and the Miners sit in 21st out of the 32 teams in Class 5A and fourth in their region. Highland’s 0-4 start has the Rams in 31st. Despite Park City doing its best to dig itself out of the hole it put itself in three weeks into the season, it’s another reminder that there’s still plenty of work to do.

“I’ve never figured out the mathematical system, there’s some you look at and you’re like ‘What?’ and you’re confused, but it doesn’t matter,” Montzingo said. “I’ve learned that we’ve been on the good side of that thing and we’ve been on the wrong side of that. Honestly, as long as we’re in and we have an opportunity at the playoffs, that’s all we’re asking for.”