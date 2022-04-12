Miners rounding into form at season’s halfway mark

Duke Gordon competes in the long jump during a meet last week. Park City’s track-and-field teams are trending in the right direction heading into the second half of the season.

David Jackson/Park Record

As the track and field season hits its midway point, Park City High School’s teams are churning out some of their best performances of the season and keeping their sights set on the state meet.

Park City is coming off a strong showing at last weekend’s Taylorsville Invitational, where the boys team finished second and the girls team came in sixth. Coach Dave Yocum and his athletes are focused on registering times that would qualify for the state meet, which a few athletes have achieved already.

Senior Jesse Helton and juniors Chris Henry and Easton Brotherson were a few of the standouts for the Miners last weekend. Helton had his best performance of the season in the discus throw to win that event and then finished second in shot put. Brotherson finished first in the 110-meter hurdles and second in the 300-meter hurdles.

“We knew (Helton) was going to be money for us, and he’s met every challenge he’s been faced with – he’s just a rock,” Yocum said. “Easton’s kind of the same way. We knew coming into the season that he’s going to be running for the state title.”

Henry was another Miner who ended up taking first place in Taylorsville when he won the 800-meter event with a time of 2:00.7. Yocum said Henry’s been working his way back from an injury from cross-country season last fall.

“There were moments, weeks, where he didn’t run at all, so he’s just now coming back, to tell you the truth,” Yocum said. “By state, he’s going to be a force to reckon with. It’s been tough, he’s been frustrated at times, but he’s always had a good, positive attitude and kept going. But he’s getting bigger and bigger as far as filling that role in the 800 and the 1,600 for the boys.”

Sophomore Kaylee Hale earned a dominant win for the girls team in the 800-meter event, finishing more than three seconds ahead of second place. Junior Ava Coccaro also had a third-place finish in the 1,600-meter event. Additionally, the Miners had three top-three finishes in relay events in Taylorsville.

“It was like a training run for (Hale),” Yocum said. “She went 2:17 and really controlled the race.”

While Park City High School is on spring break this week, it won’t be much longer until the Miners head into crunch time. Park City will go to the Davis Invitational at the end of the month and then the BYU Invitational a week later. After that, Park City hosts the region meet on May 11-12.

“We’re hoping that by the time we hit the region meet we’ve got pretty much everybody that we need to have qualify for state by getting a qualifying mark,” Yocum said. “It’d be nice so there’s no pressure at that region meet other than just go have fun and compete. We definitely think we have a shot to win the region, both boys and girls. It’ll be a pretty good battle.”

But the big focus is having as many athletes as possible qualify for the state meet, which starts on May 19 at Brigham Young University. While a few have already done so, the Miners have plenty who are on the verge of joining them.

“Will McCurdy is one one-hundredth of a second from qualifying for state in the 100, you can’t even blink that fast,” Yocum said. “Everybody’s just knocking on the door, they’re so close. We hope that we can punch a few more in when we go to Ogden, which sets us up for Davis and BYU, which the standards are pretty high to go there.”