Miners run away with dominant win over Murray for homecoming

Seven drives, seven touchdowns.

That was Park City’s offensive showing in the first half of the Miners’ 53-0 win over Murray on Friday at Dozier Field for homecoming. The only time Park City didn’t score a touchdown in the first half was when the Miners took over on a Murray fumble right before halftime. Quarterback Maximilian Grizzell tossed four touchdown passes and ran for another in the first half alone, while senior Brayden Beyer rushed for a pair of scores. Park City is 4-1 and will face Highland on the road in its next game.

“Always good to win homecoming,” Park City coach Josh Montzingo said. “Kids came out of the gate ready to go tonight, I think, on every phase. Special teams, offense, defense. They just played their hearts out. It was great to see a lot of guys get a chance to play tonight.”

Park City got off to a fast start when junior Will McCurdy picked up the opening kickoff and returned it deep into Murray territory. On the second play from scrimmage, Grizzell threw a quick pass to senior Miles Preston, who ran it in for a touchdown. Two minutes later, senior Brayden Beyer ran 21 yards untouched for another Park City score.

Eldridge hauled in a deep pass from Grizzell for yet another Miners touchdown a few minutes later, and Beyer capped off a 26-point first quarter with his second rushing touchdown. Park City’s offense has had its ups and downs this season, but the Miners were firing on all cylinders in the first half against the Spartans.

“I think this is exactly what (we) need for our offense to start clicking,” Eldridge said. “The past couple weeks before this, we had a little struggle with penalties and all that stuff and just the offense clicking. But I think after this game, we’re just going to start going on a roll.”

The Miners’ defense prevented Murray from even crossing midfield in the first half, let alone get into scoring position. Park City pressured the quarterback early and often, and most of Murray’s drives ended in a three and out. Sacks by seniors Anthony Hernandez and Chandler Kelsch put Murray’s offense in a hole it couldn’t get out of. Park City’s defense has been a strength all season, but it finally posted its first shutout of the season. It’s the third time this season the Miners have limited their opponent to less than 10 points.

“Like I said in preseason, everyone’s been playing with each other since we were young,” Beyer said. “That just has really translated into the season. Got the first shutout, so we’re stoked.”

With the game out of hand in the second half, Park City’s younger players received plenty of valuable playing time. In the fourth quarter, the Miners drove down the field and scored another touchdown, despite having pulled most of their starters.

“We had some good running down the stretch there,” Montzingo said. “Alex Moore did a nice job, and Santi Duran did a good job running and Owen West. That drive we scored on, they ran us down there. That was really fun to watch in there. But it was nice, it was good to see all those guys get out there.”

Friday’s win was also Montzingo’s 50th win as Park City’s head coach. Montzingo’s tenure has included transitions from the Class 3AA level all the way to Class 5A, a run to the Class 4A state championship game in 2019 and the program’s first playoff win at the Class 5A level last season. Friday’s win was even sweeter for Montzingo when he had the chance to see his son, Tyler, make a catch over the middle late in the game.

“I had my proud dad moment,” Montzingo said. “That was fun. The game was not in question, so I could just enjoy it for a minute. And selfishly, I don’t get a lot of those moments, so it was a lot of fun to watch.”

With the Miners at 4-1, there’s hope Park City can accomplish even more with Montzingo at the helm.

“We’ve got a tough region,” Montzingo said. “The next few weeks are going to be for real. So, we’re excited about the challenge.”