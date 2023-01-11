Miners searching for first win but showing progress

Park City’s girls basketball suffered its 11th consecutive loss to start the season on Tuesday night with a 63-23 defeat to Skyline, but the Miners continue to show progress and find positives.

“We talked about how we did a good job down low in the post,” Park City coach David Winkworth said. “I felt like we had some good rotations on the defensive end at times where we’re getting out there closing out. But the other positive that I really was impressed with was, again, the attitude of the team. Easily, we can go one way down, and the attitude’s got to keep going up and up.”

Despite the final score, the Miners did gain some positives. For one, it was a much more competitive game than their last game, a 69-12 loss against Brighton. For another, senior Ava Kimche had a big night offensively, scoring 15 points. Defensively, the Miners limited Skyline’s Tina Njike to just 10 points when she scored 38 in her last two games combined.

But it’s the offensive side of the ball where Winkworth feels he’s seen the team grow the most.

“I feel like we’re attacking the ball much better than the start of the year,” he said. “We’re not as timid and we’re setting good screens and we’re looking for cuts off it. That’s one thing we were working on at the start there.”

Winkworth also praised his team’s energy and credited Kimche and fellow senior Lilly Hunt for continuing to push the team.

“There’s a lot of teams out here that you can see that kind of get beat up in a way, and you see everyone’s down and out,” Winkworth said. “But they’re cheering on their teammates here. It’s a good group we have here, and they’re excited to be a part of this team, even though the way the outcome was tonight.”

Kimche had six points at halftime and then scored nine more in the third quarter alone. The senior sank a pair of free throws in the frame and then drilled a three. She added two more makes to complete her 15-point night.

“I think our team really focused on our defense tonight, and that really allowed some fastbreaks and some isolation in the post,” Kimche said.

While Kimche’s senior season hasn’t been the smoothest, she’s hoping it will set the foundation for success after she’s graduated.

“Honestly, probably just getting better relationships with my teammates before I leave,” she said. “Trying to leave something for this program to build on in the next couple of years. We’ve had a new coaching system this year, and it’s definitely been a challenge to implement that in games. But I think if we can get a nice, solid base this year, it will be a lot better going forward throughout the next couple years.”

Hunt also believes the Miners have made a lot of progress as a team and praised her team’s effort defensively on Tuesday.

“I think our defense was definitely at another level this game compared to the last one,” Hunt said. “We were having more steals and rebounds. I think we were overall more aggressive, and that helped us.”

As for what Hunt hopes to gain from the rest of her senior season, she put it succinctly.

“I’m ready to take home some dubs,” she said.