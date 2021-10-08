Miners’ season comes to an end against East

Park City High School’s Elle Jones kicks the ball downfield to a teammate during a match against Highland in August. The Miners were eliminated from the state playoffs by East on Thursday.

Park Record file photo

The Park City girls soccer team wasn’t supposed to make it past its play-in game against Payson on Tuesday, let alone hang around with East two days later.

But the 30th-seeded Miners, who ended the regular season 2-14 and kept their season alive by upsetting Payson in the play-in round in overtime, were keeping pace with the 14th-seeded Leopards.

A goal off a corner kick in the opening minutes and two goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half for East ultimately pushed the Leopards past Park City 3-0 on Thursday, but the Miners made them work for it. Park City had plenty of opportunities in the first half to tie the match, but East’s second-half surge was just too much for the Miners.

“I’m proud of them,” Miners coach Melanie Moffat said. “East is a great team, and we came out and we played them as tough as we could. And I’m proud of the girls.”

Park City came into the match with a bit of momentum after knocking off No. 19 Payson 2-1 earlier in the week. Senior Carina Cooke scored in regulation, and freshman Abby Hanton scored the game-winning goal in overtime. Entering the first round, the Miners were the lowest-ranked team remaining. The three teams ranked below Park City lost their play-in games by a combined score of 14-1.

“I wasn’t expecting to play this game today because I thought we would be out in the first round of the playoffs,” senior Elle Jones said. “But I was really proud of the way we played against Payson. We really came together in overtime and scored that goal that got us here today, which is an extra game in the books, so that’s good.”

Park City trailed 1-0 at halftime against East thanks to the early goal, but the scoreboard didn’t tell the whole story. The Miners created plenty of chances, like when junior Alex Katz’s shot sailed high after a cross from sophomore Leah Yaeger.

However, their best one came late in the first half when a through pass sprang Hanton on a breakaway. East goalkeeper Kate Ockene made a sprawling save to deflect the ball wide and prevent the Miners from tying the game. Park City also had a pair of free kicks in East territory that it ultimately couldn’t take advantage of.

“That’s hard, but at least we had the opportunities, right?” Moffat said. “We weren’t creating opportunities before, and we had a lot of opportunities, and that was awesome.”

East doubled the lead early in the second half and then made it 3-0 moments later to put the game away. Park City continued to try to find a way to break through Ockene and the Leopards’ defense, but it wasn’t to be.

“It was pretty tough because it was sort of like the last game of our season, and we hoped for more,” senior Kate Alderman said. “But it was really fun playing the season with these girls, and I’m going to miss it for sure.”