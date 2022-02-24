Miners’ season ends in first-round loss to Alta

The probability of a 28th-seeded team going on the road to face a No. 5 seed and coming out on top is low. That’s the reality the Park City High School boys basketball team faced heading into Wednesday night’s playoff game against Alta.

Nonetheless, the Miners did their best to give the Hawks a game.

Park City only trailed by four points after the first quarter and then by 10 points at halftime. However, the Miners couldn’t keep up in the second half, and their season came to an end with a 66-42 loss. Park City scored just 14 points in the second and third quarters combined and dug itself too deep of a hole.

The Miners hung around in the first quarter by having long possessions, not turning the ball over and scoring whenever they could create a decent shot. But the offense slipped after turnovers and missed shots and never recovered until it was too late. A 9-0 Alta run to start the third quarter turned a manageable halftime deficit for the Miners into a runaway victory for the Hawks.

“In order to (play slower), you’ve got to score, and you’ve got to stop the ball on defense and you’ve got to take care of it on offense,” Park City coach Thomas Purcell said. “If any one of those pieces fall out, things get difficult. We did a really good job executing that, and as soon as that turned average, we got our butts kicked.”

Junior Khai Lockwood was the leading scorer for Park City with 12 points. He helped get the Miners going early on with a couple of made jumpers to keep it close.

“He’s a talented guy, he’s a good player, a talented player,” Purcell said. “Can obviously score the ball, does a lot for us on defense. So, we’ll be looking to him a lot for the future.”

The final season for Park City’s seniors came to a sudden end, much to their disappointment. The Miners were coming off a big, emotional win over East last Friday on senior night that Purcell thought was the team’s best game all year. They were hoping to carry some of that momentum over, but Alta’s hot shooting was too much to overcome. The Hawks hit 10 3-pointers, putting an end to the Miners’ ambitions for an upset.

“I know that me personally and the team didn’t really want to go out like that,” senior Cutter LaPine said. “I think that the crowd and the pressure kind of got to us and we just didn’t keep our composure and (the game) got away from us.”

Wednesday night’s loss brought a difficult season to a close, as the Miners finished with a 4-18 record (2-10 against Region 6 opponents). But Park City fought all season until the final buzzer sounded. When they walked off the court, a close-knit group had played its final minutes together.

“We were all very optimistic, we all thought that we could come back and win the game,” senior Luke Varechok said. “We’re a very optimistic group, we always looked positively and we stood together at halftime and only thought of positive things. So, we tried to come out there in the third quarter and did our best.”

Purcell has spent years working with this group of seniors and is sorry to see them move on. He called them “a tremendous group of guys” and lauded their efforts this season.

“They did a lot of winning while they were at Park City, so definitely a tough way to end,” he said. “I just appreciate the seniors and my ability to spend time with them.”