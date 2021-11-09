Miners see first season in Class 5A as a success

Miners coach Josh Montzingo addresses his team following Park City’s 38-20 loss to Bountiful in the Class 5A state playoffs. The Miners finished the season, their first in Class 5A, at 5-6.

Park City’s football team was flying blind in 2021, its first season in Class 5A.

The Miners were in a new region full of teams from the Salt Lake City area that they had little history playing against, if any. Their new classification was one that the school had never been in before, and it was hard to know how much of an adjustment that would be.

“We tried to tell everyone that this was happening like, ‘Hey, every week’s going to be like a playoff game. Every week’s going to be hard, the level of competition is going to be so much higher than it had been previously,” said Miners coach Josh Montzingo, who also guided Park City through its transition from Class 3AA to 4A. “Even though you maybe mentally knew it, you don’t know until you experience it. Now, I think they’re going to make that connection for next year better.”

Following three early-season losses by a combined 22 points, the Miners settled into their new situation. Park City rattled off four straight wins to open Region 6 play, and it looked like it might take home the region title. Losses to Brighton and Skyline made that impossible, but the Miners more than proved that they belonged.

Brothers Carson and Blake Tabaracci led Park City to a 27-10 comeback win over Skyline in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs just two weeks after the Eagles defeated the Miners. Park City then went on the road to Bountiful, but the Redhawks overwhelmed the Miners for three quarters in the 38-20 loss to end the season.

Heading into next year, the Miners know what the grind is like in Class 5A. However, there’s plenty of talent that needs to be replaced. Montzingo estimated that the Miners will return eight starters on defense and five or six on offense.

It’s going to be difficult for Park City to replace do-it-all athlete Carson Tabaracci, wide receiver Sam Alford and its experienced offensive line that featured four seniors. All of these parts were key contributors to a Miners offense that scored 26.4 points per game. Park City also felt the absence of senior running back Max Alford, who left the Miners’ season opener against Wasatch with a season-ending injury.

The Miners’ defense came into the year as a young unit, as senior linebacker Stone Combs was the sole returning starter from last year’s team. Combs will be another big loss for Park City, but the Miners’ younger defenders gained valuable experience this year.

“We’ll have a good returning base next year, that feels good for everyone,” Montzingo said. “And now a lot of them feel like, ‘OK, now I know I need to get bigger, I need to get stronger, maybe I want to get faster.’ Whatever it is, now they know they need to physically develop, but that experience level is there.”

Montzingo mentioned a few names to keep an eye on for next year, like sophomore Blake Tabaracci, who is taking after his brother and can do a little bit of everything — including throwing a game-winning touchdown pass in a playoff game — sophomore wide receiver/running back Will McCurdy, junior linebacker Chandler Kelsch and junior linebacker Brayden Beyer. The Miners will also return their starting quarterback, junior Chase Beyer.

The Miners successfully made the transition into Class 5A, but now the challenge is building on that. Montzingo and his team won’t be satisfied with just one playoff win.

“It’s always bittersweet to see the end of the season, so I feel good for a lot of the accomplishments that we were able to do this year,” Montzingo said. “We made the jump to 5A and get the first region win, we finished tied for second in region, got the first playoff win. There was a lot of good things, but I still feel like we could have gotten a little more.”