Miners seniors shine against Olympus

Park City’s wrestling team honored its four seniors ahead of its dual meet with Olympus Wednesday night, all of whom have paved their own way through the program.

Stone Combs, Annika Futch, Jared Miller and Brian Vasquez all celebrated senior night with their families in a brief ceremony before the start of the meet. Park City didn’t have the numbers to keep up with Olympus, but the Miners, led by their senior class, performed well when they matched up with the Titans.

“I hate to see the seniors go,” Miners coach Todd Combs said. “One of the last times that they’ll be on the mat here in Park City. But they go, and new ones come in and take their place.”

Stone Combs, for one, ensured his senior night would cap a week to remember. He earned a victory in a matter of seconds as he continues his quest for an individual state title. Stone Combs, Todd Combs’ son and a linebacker on the gridiron, officially signed to play football for Nevada this week and then went back to the mat to secure another win.

“That was a pretty quick one for him,” Todd Combs said. “He came off a great wrestling tournament this past weekend where he wrestled the No. 2 guy in the state and pinned him in the finals. So, he’s having a really good year, some of the kids he’s going to wrestle aren’t going to be tough as you’d want them to be.”

Stone Combs is a wrestling lifer, and all he’s got on his mind is a state title in February. The senior placed third at last year’s state championship and is expected to contend again this year. But on senior night, he expressed his gratitude for Park City wrestling and his coaches.

“It’s meant a lot just having a program to wrestle for,” he said. “I grew up wrestling down at Wasatch, and then coming up here and knowing the program wasn’t super strong, so just trying to work with what we have. To get to the point where I am today, I attribute it a lot to my dad and to my coaches that I work with down at (Utah Valley University) and just everything that they’ve done for me.”

Miller and Stone Combs have wrestled with each other for years, so it’s only fitting that they celebrated senior night together. Miller scored a win as well. He jokes that he knows almost nothing else but wrestling, eating and sleeping. It’s not a surprise, then, that he’s feeling a little emotional about this being his last season.

“We’re all really close, so this team means a whole lot to me,” Miller said. “I helped build it from the ground up and I love everybody that’s in this room and I love everybody that helps out with this.”

Futch earned a win as well on Wednesday, but her wrestling path hasn’t been easy. She had to decide last year whether or not she wanted to continue with figure skating, a sport she had been participating in for over a decade, or go all-in with wrestling. Both are individual sports, but she found wrestling to be relaxing, as well, as weird as that may sound.

“Obviously, it builds mental toughness, it makes you into a better person, you’re more resilient,” Futch said. “And then for me, it’s a way to unwind, I guess. I mean, it seems contradictory because you’re fighting people, but it’s like an act of meditation is what I’ve heard it described as.”

She ultimately chose wrestling and has seen girls wrestling in Utah change over time, including the beginning of sanctioned girls wrestling instead of just wrestling boys.

“My first two years, especially my first year, I didn’t really see any other girls but the ones on my teams, maybe one or two,” Futch said. “Last year, with the sanction, you would go to these girls tournaments, and it’s all girls, obviously.

“You go from seeing two or three other girls and feeling pretty alone to everyone there is a girl and everyone is doing wrestling, which is a male-dominated sport.”

Vasquez is far from a lifelong wrestler. In fact, he only joined the team about a month ago when the Miners were desperate for more athletes. He’s progressed from barely knowing how to get into a wrestling stance to wrestling his way to a victory on Wednesday. His coach is more than happy with his progress, and Vasquez feels the same way.

“Definitely, it’s been chaotic,” Vasquez said. “I went into practice, (it) definitely was tough, it kicked my (butt). I just stuck with it and kind of just put all my effort into it, and I guess I’m seeing results. Coach Miller and Coach Combs are telling that I’m a very coachable person and just a (hard) worker.”