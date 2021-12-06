Miners shine at Park City Swimvitational

Park City junior Ralph Fiscus celebrates during the Miners’ first swimming meet in November. On Saturday, the girls team took first place at Park City Swimvitational, while the boys finished second. Fiscus had a strong showing in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events. I Park Record file photo



The final event of the Park City Swimvitational, the boys 400-yard freestyle relay, capped off the day’s action with a race that was decided by three-hundredths of a second.

Park City’s A relay team was neck and neck with Pleasant Grove’s top relay team, but Pleasant Grove had the edge when junior Ralph Fiscus dove into the water as the Miners’ anchor leg. The junior stormed through the water and made his way into first. Fiscus powered his way to the wall just ahead of Pleasant Grove to secure the win.

Fiscus’ furious last-second comeback was the biggest highlight on a promising day for Park City’s swimming teams at the Park City Swimvitational. Pleasant Grove, Bingham, Highland, Corner Canyon and Bear River also attended the meet. Park City’s girls team finished first, while the boys came in second to Pleasant Grove by 27.5 points.

“It was a good meet, lots of good races, really proud of the team,” Park City coach Jacob Beach said. “Two relays on the men’s side were determined by less than four one-hundredths of a second, and we won on both of those. So, really proud of them for stepping up today and really racing.”

In addition to the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Miners won the boys 200-yard freestyle relay earlier in the day by a slim margin after a strong final leg. Freshman Sebastian Wrona touched the wall just two-hundredths of a second ahead of Pleasant Grove’s top relay team.

The girls team beat all five teams fairly comfortably, leading second-place Pleasant Grove by 68 points. The Miners started off the day well by taking the top two spots in the 200-yard medley relay and then sweeping the top three positions in the 200-yard freestyle. Freshman Gretchen Lane won by roughly seven seconds, followed by junior Calla Troxel and freshman Tayte Swenson in second and third, respectively. Park City won most of the girls events, but the Miners were especially dominant in the 200-yard freestyle.

“(The) 200 is a hard event to do well, and those three girls have been swimming that event throughout the season, and I think it takes a couple of swims under your belt for it to click, and it’s clicking for them,” Beach said. “I talked with Gretchen after the race, she says that she’s starting to feel comfortable with it. And now, with that comfortability that she’s feeling, she can start to push it a little further and get faster.”

While the boys didn’t have quite the same amount of success as the girls, the Miners had some standout individual performances. Wrona won the 100-yard fly, and Fiscus blew his competition out of the water in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events.

“Ralph is a really hard trainer and (has a) really calm demeanor, great athlete to have on the team,” Beach said. “He’s going to be really solid, really in any event that we put him in. I think he really does well in the 500 and the 200, which is what he swam today. He’s definitely going to be an asset to us.”

Saturday’s meet also gave Park City a good measuring stick of where it stacks up compared to other teams around the state. It’s especially helpful for Beach in his first year at the helm.

“I think starting to network is good for Park City High School swimming and myself,” he said. “And it was a really good invitational. It’s good to have people here.”