Miners shine under the sun

With the snow-falling this winter and its lacrosse field blanketed white, Park City’s 212 Lacrosse team traveled to the sunshine of Southern California for the annual Legends National Cup on Dec. 14 and 15. The 2022 team, which consists mostly of freshmen and sophomores in high school, was playing in the Ravens Elite Division where most of the teams were a year older.

After the first day of competition, 212 lacrosse ended the day 3-0 and went into the championship rounds as the No. 1 seed. 212 opened the final day with two wins, sending the boys to the championship game where they faced off with the Southern California Bulls.

For the first time all tournament, 212 found itself trailing, putting the championships in jeopardy. But two quick goals out of the break made it 6-5 and 212 never looked back, winning the championship 9-7 in true “David vs. Goliath” fashion according to Acee.

According to Acee, 212 lacrosse played this tournament in honor of his former teammate at the University of North Carolina, Graham Harden. Harden is currently battling ALS and Acee says that his team’s performance down in Southern California is very similar to how Harden continues to battle each day.