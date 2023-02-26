Miners’ state title bid comes up short

By its fast, chaotic nature, hockey is cruel. The margins of a sport played on ice with a tiny, sometimes bouncy, disk of rubber are narrow.

One fortunate bounce, one timely shot, can bring hope and jubilation. Moments later, the sport can bring despair and heartbreak.

The Park City Red high school hockey team had the former on Friday night when Rigan McIntosh tied the game with under 10 minutes to go. It met the latter just seconds later when Brighton answered back to retake the lead. A flurry of chances in the final minutes didn’t bring salvation for the Miners.

In a hard-fought, back-and-forth game that left the neutral fan wanting more and likely parents of players on either team questioning whether a heart rate in the triple digits was normal, Park City’s bid for its fourth consecutive state title came up short after a 3-2 loss to Brighton.

“Obviously, I feel for the seniors, feel for the group as a whole,” Park City coach Mike Adamek said. “They put a lot of heart, soul, emotion and energy and dedication into playing on this hockey team. Obviously, we came up a little bit short, and no one’s OK with that, really. But that’s the sport, that’s life, that’s competition.”

The Miners came into Friday night’s game needing a win to stay alive after winning their way out of the losers’ bracket. The opening period was full of penalties, but Park City’s Jonesy Reese ended up opening the scoring midway through. Reese collected a pass near center ice, deked past a Brighton defender and fired a shot that ended up trickling just over the goal line for a 1-0 Park City advantage.

Park City ended up killing several Brighton penalties in the first period and kept its lead heading into the second, but it couldn’t keep the Bengals off the scoreboard for long. Brighton tied the game with a power-play goal just seconds into the middle period, and it quickly found another to take the lead. The scoreboard wouldn’t change again until the third period.

McIntosh gave the Miners life midway through the third period when his shot from the top of the crease found the back of the net. But Park City turned the puck over in its own zone just moments later, and Brighton took full advantage to retake the lead. The Miners went back to work trying to find another game-tying goal.

“Our leadership started talking on the bench right away, ‘This game’s not over, we’ve still got six minutes, let’s go,’” Adamek said. “I felt like we had three or four really good scoring opportunities in the last two-and-a-half, three minutes. Didn’t go in today.”

In an emotional, disappointed Park City locker room after the game, the message from the seniors was simple.

“Go get one for us,” senior Cutler Schofield said. “Couldn’t get one this year, but those young guys have a lot of talent, and they can win one in the next couple years easy. So, it’s kind of motivating and trying to be – we’re brothers, so we’re not separating here. We’re going to be in each other’s lives forever. One of those moments you don’t forget.”

Friday night’s loss was a bitter pill to swallow for Park City. It was the last skate for the seniors and a motivator for the younger players heading into next year.

“I can remember championship games from when I was 16, 17, 18, still,” Adamek said. “These are the games that kind of live with you, you know what I mean? But hopefully, I told our team that, look, this is where you kind of learn a little bit about yourself and your friends and your teammates and the people that are around you. It’s a learning experience, these kids are still kids. So, hopefully, they can get that learning experience.”

For Schofield, the highlight of the year was knocking off Alta in Park City’s first playoff game and celebrating afterward.

“Just the giant pile we had after the first playoff win with this group,” Schofield said. “Riding that high, and the pile at the net was awesome. It was one of those things that kind of brought me back to those other years.”

None of Park City’s seniors wanted to go down as the class to break up the hockey dynasty. But on a night where both teams left everything on the ice and then some, only one could come away with the title.

“It’s definitely tough,” Schofield said. “You battle that hard and you want to find that third goal to tie it up, but you can’t always find it that easy. Brighton’s a hell of a team, so it’s hard to be disappointed about it.”

“It was one of those things that I dreamed about, winning four, and I got three,” he added. “I can’t complain about it, but a fourth one would have been sweet.”