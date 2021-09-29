Miners still undefeated in region play ahead of senior night

Park City High School’s Carson Tabaracci evades a tackle during the Miners’ 21-15 loss to Wasatch in August. Park City is 4-0 in region play this season ahead of its senior-night matchup against Brighton on Friday.

Park Record file photo

After two rushing touchdowns earlier in Park City’s 35-14 win over Olympus last Friday, senior Carson Tabaracci passed the proverbial torch to his brother, Blake, a sophomore. Blake exploded for a 65-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the Titans away for good.

The Tabaraccis will have one more chance in the regular season to play together at Dozier Field when the Miners host Brighton on senior night looking for their fifth straight win. Emotions will be high, but Park City is dead set on accomplishing its goal of being perfect in region play.

“Every senior class is special in their own way, no different for this one,” Miners coach Josh Montzingo said. “Super excited for these guys to get one more game for sure on this field. And then, they’re such a fun little group, to be honest with you … getting to see them grow and become men and play on this field, it’s a special sight to see and watch them have some success together as a group.”

This year’s senior class marches into Friday’s game with a 35-11 record in its four seasons in red and black, including an undefeated run to the state championship game two years ago.

Park City’s seniors have led a loaded offense that has scored 30.4 points per game this season. Carson Tabaracci has run all over opposing defenses thanks to holes created by senior offensive linemen Ian Morris, Luke McCurdy and Jesse Helton, and senior wide receiver Sam Alford has made several big catches for the Miners all season long.

Defensively, Montzingo and the rest of the coaching staff has leaned on senior linebacker and tackling machine Stone Combs, the only returning starter from last year’s squad. Combs leads the team in tackles while being a pivotal leader for a young but effective Miners defense that has only allowed 12.3 points per game in region play.

“He brings a ton of leadership, he obviously brings physicality, which rubs off on everyone else,” Montzingo said. “You can see the physicality level rise when he makes a big hit, and the energy gets up a little bit extra.

“He’s like having a coach on the field. He’s played a lot of football, so sometimes he can help make sure I get right if I’m not right. It’s just a blessing to have him out there.”

This year’s senior class also had the opportunity to lead Park City’s transition to Class 5A football coming off a three-year stretch in Class 4A where the Miners lost just one region game. Despite three losses by a combined 22 points to start the year — including a painful 21-15 loss to Wasatch — Park City has righted the ship with its four-game winning streak ahead of its matchup with Brighton. The Miners welcomed the challenge of their new region and classification, and it’s paid off.

“I think they picked right up where the other classes have left us,” Montzingo said. “Every year, somebody leaves it better where they found it, and this group is doing no different, leading us into a whole world of 5A. New region, new opponents and maybe even a little higher level of competition at times.”

The Miners won’t overlook the challenge that Brighton poses, as the Tigers are 5-2 after a 35-28 win over East last week. Brighton lost to Olympus 35-28, but the transitive property is of no comfort for Montzingo and his team. The Tigers have two players in 247Sports’ composite rankings of the top recruits in the class of 2022: four-star linebacker Lander Barton (No. 2 in the state) and three-star offensive lineman and Utah State commit Jacob Reese (No. 35).

“We definitely have to play a clean game, we have to not be our own worst enemy this week,” Montzingo said. “We can’t afford penalties or miss plays. If we have opportunities, we’re going to have to seize them because that’s a really well-coached team, and they have athletes everywhere.”