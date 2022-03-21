Miners suffer first loss in region opener against Olympus

Park City’s Jaxson Lesueur holds off a Real Salt Lake Academy defender in a game earlier in the season. On Friday, the Miners lost 2-1 to Olympus.

Following a pair of shutouts to open the season, the Park City High School boys soccer team’s defense finally allowed an opponent to break through, and the Miners suffered their first loss in their first Region 6 game.

Two goals from Olympus forward Max Foulger were enough to guide the Titans past the Miners at Dozier Field Friday evening. Park City senior Harrison Polychronis scored with just over a minute left in the second half to cut the lead in half, but the Miners couldn’t find a second goal in the 2-1 loss.

“Nobody wants to lose, but today’s game has as much potential to reveal to us where we need to improve as we would have learned from a win,” Park City coach Anthony DiCicco said. “The question now is, can we extract the lessons from today and get better as a result of it? We see these guys again. We see everybody else in the region twice before the season’s over. It’s a long season, so we’re not too worried about it.”

Park City controlled most of the game, but it was Olympus that opened the scoring. Foulger won an aerial pass, chested the ball down his feet, took a touch and scored with just over 10 minutes left in the first half. Foulger added another goal in the second half by getting himself wide open in front of the Park City net and tapping a pass into the goal, despite Park City’s appeals for an offside penalty.

Polychronis attempted to bring the Miners back into the game late in the second half. Senior Jaxson Lesueur’s pass sprung Polychronis for a breakaway from the right side, and he tucked it past the Olympus goalkeeper for the goal. However, there wasn’t enough time left on the clock for Park City to find the equalizer.

Forward Luke Bochnowski believes the Miners need to gel more offensively after Friday’s game. Park City has scored five goals in its three games — all of which have been at home — despite some adverse playing conditions. The Miners had their fair share of possession on Friday but couldn’t use it to come out on top.

“Our defense is very strong, first of all, those guys play amazing every game,” Bochnowski said. “I think our offense could definitely step it up a little bit, including myself. … I think once we maybe start figuring out that final pass to the goal, we’ll be lights out.

“I think we need to figure out how to bond as a team more because we’re just not getting that final pass. It’s not always just about skill, it can be about our disconnect mentally.”

DiCicco was encouraged by his team’s effort, even though the final result didn’t favor the Miners. He felt that Park City was dangerous in front of the net but couldn’t find a way to score more than just the one goal.

“We’re not too worried about it, I thought we were in the ascendancy for long stretches of the game,” he said. “Unfortunately, they got that first goal before we did and they got the second goal when we were pushing for the equalizer. Not an uncommon soccer narrative, but tonight it went against us.”

Bochnowski acknowledged that last year’s team struggled to rebound from losses. Park City lost six of its next eight games after its first loss that season, and he’s determined to not let that happen again.

“Last season, we just really struggled in the back half, and that was just because I think we couldn’t get over a couple losses,” he said. “So, I think that it’s very essential for us to get over this loss and move on.”