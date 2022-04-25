Miners survive in penalty kicks against Skyline

Alex Robb stretches out to make a save against Brighton earlier in the season. Robb saved a pair of penalty kicks to help Park City beat Skyline on Friday.

Park Record file photo

For the second game in a row, Park City High School boys soccer coach Anthony DiCicco threw a young player into the game, told him that he was going to score and then watched as said player scored a big goal for the Miners.

Two weeks ago, it was sophomore David Dellenbach’s turn against Murray. On Friday, it was freshman Nicolas Janssen who turned the game around for Park City against Skyline.

The Miners trailed 2-1 in the match’s dying minutes when a cross found Janssen’s foot, and he volleyed the ball toward the net. The ball deflected in front of the goal and bounced in to tie the game and ultimately force overtime, double overtime, and finally, a penalty kick shootout. Three of Park City’s four shooters scored, while goalkeeper Alex Robb made two saves for the win.

“I was just, like, ‘We’ve got to go score,’ so I was just giving it my all,” Janssen said. “It was so great. I was just so happy that I was able to contribute to this team.”

Park City came back from two one-goal deficits and improved to 5-4 on the season with a 3-4 record in region play ahead of Tuesday’s match against Brighton. The Miners won their second region game in a row and handed Skyline just its second loss of the season.

“(Skyline’s) a good team, they’re a very good team,” DiCicco said. “For us coming out of the spring break and getting that result, that was important. The Murray game gave us some momentum, this allows us to build on it.”

It took some time for Park City to shake off some rust from spring break, as the Murray game was two weeks ago. Skyline took advantage of a slow start for the Miners. The Eagles forced a turnover in Park City’s defensive half and scored on a shot from outside the 18-yard box to open the scoring.

Skyline threatened to double its lead as it forced Robb into making a key save on a break and later had two shots hit the post and the crossbar just seconds apart. But it was the Miners who ended up scoring the game’s next goal. A free kick for the Miners rattled around the box before coming out to Luke Bochnowski, who powered it into the back of the net to tie the game right before halftime.

The Eagles scored just over 10 minutes into the second half to restore the lead, and it stayed that way until Janssen tied the game late in the period to force overtime.

After a scoreless first overtime period, Robb kept the game alive for Park City when he made a crucial save on a breakaway early in double overtime. Neither team scored in the second overtime period, so the game went to a penalty kick shootout, Park City’s second of the season after losing one at home to Brighton earlier in the season.

Robb made two saves against Skyline’s first four shooters, while Park City scored on its first three attempts. After Jaxson Lesueur’s potential game-winning penalty for Park City was saved, Skyline’s fifth attempt hit the crossbar and bounced out to end the game.

“We deserve this, we’ve been playing the whole year, working hard,” Robb said. “We had a really rough start to the year, so these last two games, I think we worked for, we deserved. So, shout out to everyone who made their penalty, love you guys.”

DiCicco lauded his goalkeeper’s play for coming up with big saves throughout the game.

“I’m not sure if we get to penalties if he doesn’t come up with one or two big-time saves, including the point-blank (shot) in the second overtime,” he said. “Awesome performance from him today and I’m really proud of him.”