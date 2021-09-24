Miners sweep Murray ahead of region tournament

Not even a storm passing through the area could slow down the Park City girls tennis team on Thursday, as the Miners defeated Murray 5-0 in their regular season finale.

Park City dropped just two games as a team, and the Miners earned their second sweep of the week after beating East on Tuesday. Park City is peaking at the perfect time with the region tournament at Brighton next Wednesday and Thursday.

“It is really hard to play weaker players when you’re a really strong player,” Park City coach Lani Wilcox said. “So to actually have them do that and not mess around, it’s kind of nice to have. Helps with the confidence.”

Elle Martin, Park City’s first singles player, dropped the only game among the Miners’ singles players. She still easily defeated Hannah Allred 6-1, 6-0.

“It’s good to go into regions with all of us going in with a strong win, so it could set the tone for next week,” Martin said. “Definitely a big confidence boost for everybody and just gives everybody a good head start into regions.”

Olivia Tarmina and Reagan Harrison both won their singles matchups handily in 6-0, 6-0 sweeps. Tarmina agreed that Thursday’s match was a confidence booster for her ahead of the region tournament.

“It’s nice to get a win in, like always, it’s good,” Tarmina said. “And going into regions, it’s a good confidence booster, but now I’m thinking about regions. Hopefully, we all do well there, but it was a fun match today.”

Park City continued to flatten Murray over on the doubles courts. First, it was the senior duo of Lauren Allen and Daniella Santos squaring off against Murray’s Ava Murray and Sammy Zabriskie. Allen and Santos easily swept Murray and Zabriskie 6-0, 6-0. The two are feeling bittersweet about their last ride together as a doubles pair as both the region and state tournaments approach.

“It’s been very fun, but I think it’s going to hit us a little bit during regions that it’s our last year and our last time playing together at state,” Santos said. “So, I’m bummed about it, but I’m glad that I’ve had her as my partner the last four years.”

The Miners’ second doubles team of junior Aly Inglish and senior Mayme Hansen finished off the sweep with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Murray’s Sophie Haslam and Josie Richardson. Wilcox said that doubles play has been an area that the Miners have improved in significantly over the course of the season, and part of that has been Inglish and Hansen locking the second doubles spot.

“We now have our solid one-two doubles,” Wilcox said. “For a while there with No. 2, we were trying to figure out who, what, where and everything, and so now we hit our stride and go.”

Hopes are high for the Miners heading into the region tournament, where they’d like to prove that they’re the best team in the region after an underwhelming loss to Highland earlier in the season.

“It’s fun, I think we’re becoming more of a team and getting used to it, so going into regions with that momentum from this match and the previous match, I think we’ll be really good,” Tarmina said.