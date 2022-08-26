Miners sweep Wasatch on the road in season opener

Heading into Thursday’s season opener against Wasatch, Park City coach Matt Carlson emphasized two things: his team’s depth and how he wanted his team to play at a faster pace that resembled the college game.

Both were on full display on Thursday in Heber City, as Park City’s offense was firing on all cylinders. Plenty of Park City’s hitters were involved all night long, and the early returns on the Miners’ offseason overhaul were positive.

Behind a solid offensive performance and a resilient mindset, the Miners came out of their season opener against their rival with a 25-14, 25-20, 25-21 sweep on the road. Setters Camden Goodman and Kelsey Blazak fueled Park City’s new, faster offense in the win.

“(Goodman) and (Blazak) ran a great offense today,” Carlson said. “They did a really great job for us.”

Setters are often compared to quarterbacks in football, and Goodman and Blazak’s passes were just like a quarterback hitting a wide receiver in stride all night long.

“They’re the quarterback,” Carlson said. “They set beautifully, it was really good to see that. They did some great things. Even the other coach came by and (said), ‘That’s a fast offense.’”

Park City came out firing in the first set, with senior Ashley Fannon drilling three kills to start the season. Goodman had an ace in the early goings, and the Miners raced out to a 7-1 lead. They kept the pressure on and won their first set of the season in convincing fashion.

However, the Miners trailed for most of the following two sets. Park City trailed 17-13 in the second set before tying it at 17 and 19 and then coming away with a 25-20 win. Wasatch also led 19-13 in the final set, only for Park City to rally for six straight points and eventually complete the sweep.

“You want to see teams how they respond when they’re down,” Carlson said. “It was cool that they just played. They stayed focused, they stayed resilient and never gave up, which is huge. We haven’t had that in a while in Park City.”

It took a team effort for Park City to come away with the sweep, especially on the offensive side. The Miners had contributions from across the board, and their setters helped facilitate a fun night for the offense.

“We’ve been working a lot on speeding up the tempo because we have some shorter hitters this year, and I think it’s going really well,” Goodman, a junior, said. “I’m excited to see how much we can improve throughout the season, but it’s definitely a strong start to the season.”

For Park City’s setters, it was also gratifying to see all of their work in the offseason on tinkering with the offense come to fruition in their season opener.

“We’ve put a lot of work into it so far this preseason, and I think the hitters are doing a great job working on hitting on time,” Goodman said. “Super excited to see how it goes this season.”

Blazak, a junior, was exposed to varsity volleyball a little bit last season, but she played a much bigger role for Park City on Thursday. She shook off some early jitters and focused on setting up her teammates to the best of her ability.

“It was kind of my first time stepping up to that level and playing varsity that much,” Blazak said. “But then, once I kind of realized how much I loved the teammates and how easy it was just to play with them, it made everything so much easier and a lot more fun.”

She also felt comfortable with the way Carlson wants the offense to run. There are some benefits that come with Park City’s quicker pace.

“I think it’s really important that we keep doing that tempo and stuff like that,” she said. “Just leaving it so quickly, so that way people don’t have time to react to it and we just end up getting kills.”

A sweep to start the year was only made sweeter by earning some bragging rights as well. After the game, the Miners celebrated with a trophy, capping off a stellar performance.

“It feels great,” Blazak said. “Since it’s their home, and with all their cheers and supporters, it definitely feels nice to shut them down and take it all in three sets.”