Miners thrashed by Olympus in region opener

Park City’s Leah Yaeger takes on an Olympus defender during Tuesday night’s matchup. The Miners lost 80-13.

David Jackson/Park Record

There wasn’t much that Park City girls basketball coach Brett Isaacson could say after the Miners’ 80-13 loss to Olympus on Tuesday. The scoreboard did all the talking.

“That can’t happen,” Isaacson said. “If you want to be a respectful program and show improvement, games like this can’t happen. I hope it’s a one-off thing, but I guess we’ll see.”

Park City’s start to region play began on a sour note with the one-sided loss, its sixth in a row. The Miners were heavy underdogs and never had a hold on the game.

Park City minimized the damage early in the first quarter, but it spiraled out of control in a hurry from there. The Titans shut out the Miners in the opening frame while pouring it on at the other end. It quickly turned into a Murphy’s Law-type game for Park City, as Olympus took a 25-0 lead by the time the buzzer sounded. Missed shots and turnovers killed any momentum the Miners had and led to easy points the other way.

“If you score, now you can set up your defense and kind of get back instead of heads are down because we missed an easy (one) and they race down,” Isaacson said. “That is always our Achilles’ heel, making shots. And we didn’t make any in the first quarter.”

From there, Olympus ran away with a blowout win, taking a 45-4 lead at halftime en route to the 80-13 final score. Junior Ava Kimche ended the night with a team-high five points for the Miners. Bright spots were few and far between, but Isaacson appreciated the efforts of junior Phebe Marsland.

“She’s new to basketball, and she really — whether we’re up or down — that girl is playing her butt off,” he said. “I thought that was really cool how hard she was playing, even at the very end.”

Isaacson made it clear that it won’t be acceptable for Park City to have another game like Tuesday’s loss. He noted that the Miners had a similar game against Salem Hills in the regular season a couple of years ago where they lost 85-35. They faced Salem Hills in the postseason and lost in a much more competitive game where Park City only trailed by four at halftime. Isaacson is hoping for a similar turnaround this year.

“It’s not us, and mark my words, it’s not going to happen again,” he said. “Not on my watch.”

It won’t get any easier for the Miners this week, as they will cap it off on Friday with a trip to Skyline, another tough regional foe. A loss like Tuesday’s stings, but Isaacson knows that it can’t bleed into the next game. That is not the type of program that Isaacson wants to develop.

“If you want to build anything respectable, you cannot have 80-point losses,” he said. “You can lose by 15 or 20 to a team like that, battle them, make it work. That? It’s not building anything.”