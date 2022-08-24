Miners tout depth, chemistry as first serve of 2022 approaches

A new season brings new beginnings, and Park City volleyball coach Matt Carlson believes there’s something different about his team this year.

“Really optimistic, really excited,” he said. “The program is super cohesive and connected this year. So, it just makes for really fun practices and really just lots of learning and growth. It’s been awesome. It’s been really refreshing.”

Park City’s season begins Thursday night with a trip into unfriendly territory for a matchup against rival Wasatch. The Miners are coming off a 13-15 season last year – their first losing season since Carlson’s first year in 2015, according to MaxPreps – that ended with a sweep at the hands of Mountain View in the second round of the state tournament and another loss to Lehi in the consolation round. Park City suffered a never-ending list of injuries last season, but last season’s adversity gave the foundation of this year’s team some valuable varsity experience.

“In hindsight, if you look at the long perspective, coming up short at state, just dealing with all of those injuries – and we had, I think, at one point, like 14 different injuries – a lot of the underclassmen had opportunities to play varsity,” Carlson said. “Which now has really started us off at a really high level, higher than most years. Just program-wide, it’s been amazing to see that.”

Depth appears to be the name of the game for Park City this year. Carlson believes the program is the deepest it’s been in years. If someone’s having a bad day on the court or the injury bug strikes again, Carlson feels he has a deep bench.

“I’ve never had that happen here at Park City where you have so much depth and so little disparity between the best and worst players in the varsity group,” he said. “It’s really, really impressive, which makes me really excited to see what we do. Because we always have, you know, a (Division I) or (Division II) player on every single roster. And this year, you just have several college-bound athletes from freshmen to the seniors that are all in that mix. It’s really cool.”

This year’s team is also capable of making a few changes that Carlson said he hasn’t seen in years.

“No. 1 is speeding up our offense,” he said. “We’re able to run a tempo that is college tempo. We haven’t been able to do that for a couple years now, especially on the pins in the middle. Ball control is huge. We haven’t had this type of ball control since, I think, we won state.”

Seniors Ruby Edwards and Kerstin van Oostenbrugge are more than ready to get the season going. Both players praised their team’s chemistry heading into the year.

“Right now, I feel like we’re one of the most tight-knit teams in the state,” Edwards said. “Just because for hours we would do drills to get to know each other and we’d play games and then we go into skill work and there’d be intertwined classes. We were all working together and helping each other focus, so it’s been really cool to watch.”

“We’re all best friends,” van Oostenbrugge added. “If I have a problem, I’m going to go talk to Ruby. It’s the bonding between all of us that makes us such a strong team because we’re able to have trust and faith in each other. And we don’t have to get mad at our teammates about something because we know we can trust them and stuff.”