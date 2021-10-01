Miners win third straight race as ‘pretty awesome’ season continues

The Park City High School mountain biking team participates in a practice in July. The Miners won their third race of the season last week at Soldier Hollow.

Park Record file photo

Park City’s mountain biking team once again topped the leaderboards in its meet at Soldier Hollow on Saturday. The Miners have now won all three races they have participated in so far, with one more left before the state championship. Park City’s 4,603 points and 85-point margin of victory over Davis were both season highs.

“I kind of thought it would go the other way just because I think our riders do well on harder, more technical courses, and Soldier Hollow is a pretty simple course, it’s pretty easy,” Miners coach Chris Best said. “We had a handful of riders maybe not have the race they thought, but it’s crazy, the team is so deep that every time someone has a bad day, we have two riders having a good day and it sorts itself out pretty quick.”

Best highlighted the performance of the Miners’ JV boys, who have swept the podium in their last two races. This time, Hale Nickell took home first, while Derek Santoro and Turner Underhill finished second and third. Barrett Petty wasn’t too far behind in sixth.

“They’re just really, really deep in that group,” Best said.

Park City’s freshmen boys were also at the top of their game on Saturday, as Owen Crandall crossed the finish line in first place. Dylan Maclellan came in third, while Ian Hoffman’s fifth-place finish gave the Miners three riders in the top five.

“It’s crazy with the freshmen because every race we’re putting three in the top five on the podium, but every time it’s a different three, with the exception of Owen Crandall, who’s won the last two races,” Best said.

On the girls’ side, freshman Kaya Patterson won the JV A girls race after taking the lead late in the contest. Patterson won by fewer than six seconds in a race that Best called “tactically brilliant.”

“She knew where she was going to make her move and did,” Best said. “We always tell the kids, when you’re going to make a pass, when you’re going to make a move, do it with commitment and resolve. Burn one match but make it a big one, and that’s exactly what she did.”

Abigail Pruyn came in second place in the varsity girls race as one of four Park City riders in the top 10 in the 16-rider field. Summer McGuire took home fourth place, while Talise Larsh and Mira Terry finished in eighth and ninth, respectively.

Charlie Maulding’s ninth-place result was the best of any Miner in the varsity boys race. Maulding suffered a severe concussion from a mountain biking accident a couple of months ago, and Best said that he’s amazed that Maulding is even racing.

“He recovered from it, he’s had the all-clear, and he’s just been racing himself into shape,” Best said. “I don’t think a top-five finish is unrealistic for him. He’s another rider who has been improving each race. The fact that he’s even riding with us is awesome because that was pretty scary two months ago when he had his accident.”

The Miners have their last race of the regular season on Oct. 9 at Vernal before the state championship on Oct. 22 and 23 at St. George. Park City has improved with each race, and Best likes where his team is at right now.

“The team culture right now is at an all-time high,” Best said. “Not only are they racing well, but they’re performing well in all aspects for sportsmanship. Just their camaraderie, it’s all pretty awesome this year. Pretty fun to be around.”