Moguls roundup: Parkites win gold at junior worlds, national champs crowned at Deer Valley

Park City moguls skiers Cole McDonald and Nick Page capped off a wild season that featured their first Olympic appearances with one more highlight at the junior world championships in Chiesa in Valmalenco, Italy.

McDonald won the men’s moguls competition on Friday, while Page finished first in the dual moguls event on Monday. McDonald came in fifth.

“These aren’t the biggest things that I’ll ever compete in — there’s Olympics, there’s world championships, there’s these massive events — but these are really important bullet points and titles to attach to my career,” Page said. “I’ll always be a junior world champion now, which is something really special and something I’ll be able to hold on to for a long time.”

Page said that he was joking with McDonald about how not many skiers get to claim that they made it to the Olympics before skiing at the junior world championships. Now, the two 19-year-old Parkites get to return home with junior world championship titles.

“We’ve hit a lot of milestones at the same time or similar times, especially the Olympics,” Page said. “Kind of being on the road together this whole year and then to cap it off as both junior world champions was a nice cherry on top.”

McDonald and Page’s individual performances headlined a successful weekend at the junior world championships for Park City skiers. Jackson Crockett and Alli Macuga claimed the gold medal in the team dual moguls event, while McDonald and Kasey Hogg won bronze. Macuga also won bronze in moguls and dual moguls.

Meanwhile, Deer Valley Resort hosted the U.S. Freestyle National Championships on Saturday and Sunday for both moguls and dual moguls. The event was originally scheduled to be held at Palisades Tahoe, but it was moved after Palisades Tahoe couldn’t produce the snow required to build a course.

On the women’s side, Olympian Tess Johnson dominated Deer Valley’s Champion run both days, as she took home both national championships. Johnson scored an 80.52 on the last run of Saturday’s moguls event to pull way ahead of August Davis and Sami Worthington, who finished second and third, respectively.

“It felt really good, I just really wanted to have fun today,” Johnson said. “It’s been a really long, hard-fought season, and I’m just so happy to be out here with all the moguls skiers of the country skiing Champion.”

Johnson returned to Champion on Sunday for dual moguls and picked up where she left off. She made her way to the finals and then defeated Lulu Shaffer to claim another title.

Johnson, who competed in the 2018 Olympics, made the trip to Beijing this year as an alternate. She returned home without competing. After a long, difficult season, it would have been easy to end it after competing at the final World Cup event last weekend and recovering from strep throat, but she opted to stick it out for one more event. Her perseverance paid off.

“I think I’m just one example of many on our U.S. Ski Team and in this sport,” she said. “We are built of resilience and perseverance. And yeah, I’m pretty proud of myself to ski like I did with all of the obstacles that I faced.”

For the men, Wasatch Freestyle’s Charlie Mickel finished first in the men’s moguls event on Saturday. Mickel topped the leaderboard with a finals run that scored a 78.55, which put him ahead of Tristan Cayolle and Tyler Damore on the podium. Mickel didn’t think he’d win, but he ended up proving himself wrong.

“Not much to say, I just skied my run, tried to do the best I could and it worked out, I guess,” he said. “No words, just feels great.”

Mickel nearly won both men’s events, but he ended up finishing third in Sunday’s dual moguls event. Instead, it was Oliver Smith of Vail, Colorado, who took home the dual moguls national championship. Smith knocked off Ryan Tam in the finals to claim first.

“I’m shaking, I’m happy,” Smith said. “I just tried to think of it as another duel, and my coach just kept saying, one more, one more, and really, it’s just one more. … It hasn’t sunk in yet, but it feels great.”