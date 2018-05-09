Moose on the Loose trail run draws crowd at 2018 Round Valley opener

The Moose on the Loose youth trail run series kicked off on Saturday at Round Valley, with more than 150 runners, aged 3 to 13 years old, competing.

Canice Harte, president of Park City Running Company, one of the organizations that hosts the run, said the turnout was significantly larger than last year — in part because the race is drawing runners from a larger area.

"It's very much a Park City event, but I noticed that we have kids from down in the Salt Lake valley coming," Hart said. "The word is getting out."

Runners ran different length races depending on their age group, with the youngest group (ages three to five) running about half a mile, then six-to-nine-year olds running 1.5 miles and 10-13-year-olds running about 3 miles.

The event was supported by about 30 volunteers, the Park City Fire District, which hosted a tour of a fire engine, and Olympic freestyle skier Shannon Barhke, who passed out awards and signed autographs.

An anonymous local also came dressed in a moose suit, a symbol of the race, which Harte said drew a lot of attention.

"It was like it was Mickey Mouse," Hart said. "Everyone was taking photos with the moose."

Hart added that the number of pre-registered racers this season has eclipsed last year's total racer turnout.

The next race is set for June 2 on the lower Utah Olympic Park trail system, starting at Skullcandy headquarters.