More Parkites receive Olympic nominations, Alex Hall wins gold at X Games

Park City freeskier Alex Hall holds his bronze medal after the men’s ski slopestyle finals at the X Games in Aspen, Colorado, on Sunday. Hall also won a gold medal in big air.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

Over the weekend, Park City added a few more names to keep an eye on in Beijing, and Alex Hall continued his excellent year with two medals at the X Games.

Just a week after competing in the Deer Valley FIS freestyle World Cup, Park City moguls skiers Nick Page, Bradley Wilson and Cole McDonald were all nominated to the four-man Olympic moguls team. Wilson is making his third Olympic appearance, while Page and McDonald are making their first appearances at the Games.

“It’s pretty cool to look back to 2010 when I watched Bryon Wilson medal in Vancouver — to think at that point, I saw the Olympics as this shining star of somewhere I wanted to be but with no idea how to get there,” Page said in a U.S. Ski & Snowboard release. “Through the work with Wasatch Freestyle, the U.S. Ski Team and all the support from those around me, I found a way to make it happen, which is pretty special. I have to think the 2010 version of myself would be pretty excited knowing that this was coming down the road.”

Park City Ski & Snowboard’s Winter Vinecki and Kaila Kuhn are also making their Olympic debuts on the aerials team. Other aerials athletes who call Park City home, like Chris Lillis and Ashley Caldwell, who’s making her fourth trip to the Olympics, will join them.

“It has been years and years of sacrifices and setbacks,” Vinecki said in a U.S. Ski & Snowboard release. “To finally reach the Olympics really is a dream come true. This accomplishment represents an incredible amount of determination and perseverance. It makes me proud and excited knowing I have fully dedicated myself to be among the best in the world at something I love. I just cannot wait to be standing on top of that hill for my Olympic competition jump.”

Cross-country skier Rosie Brennan was nominated to her second Olympic team as well. Brennan has had multiple top-five finishes on the World Cup tour this year, including a third-place finish in the 10K freestyle individual start in Lillehammer, Norway.

“I am honored to be representing Team USA in another Olympic Games,” she said in a U.S. Ski & Snowboard release. “I am very excited to be on this team and to be in a place where we can fight with the best. I am looking forward to getting there and getting the races started.”

Parkites Jared Shumate and Stephen Schumann were nominated to the Nordic combined team for Beijing. They’ll be making their Olympic debuts.

“I’m beyond excited for the opportunity to represent the USA at the upcoming Olympics in Beijing,” Schumann said in a USA Nordic release. “It has been a dream of mine to compete at the Olympics since I first stepped on a ski jump at 5 years old. To think that the dream I had as a little kid is coming true 16 years later is surreal, and the fact that I get to do it with some of my best friends makes it so much better.”

The U.S. freeski team will also feature plenty of Park City Ski & Snowboard representation. Alex Hall and Colby Stevenson will be competing in slopestyle and big air for the American men, while Maggie Voisin and Marin Hamill will do the same for the women. Additionally, Park City’s Brita Sigourney was nominated to the halfpipe team for her third trip to the Games.

Hall and Sigourney had successful trips to the Winter X Games over the weekend. Hall won his fifth X Games gold medal after landing a 2160 on his last jump of the big air event Saturday night and then added a bronze medal in slopestyle the next day. Sigourney won the silver medal in the women’s superpipe event.

“Everyone just landed the same tricks and it came down to that last jump so I just figured I’d try (it),” Hall said in a post-event television interview. “I actually came into the event wanting to do some other tricks and everyone just went off so hard so I just tried to match them. It was super fun.”