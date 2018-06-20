Mountain Trails starts opens Triple Trail Challenge with Round Valley Rambler

The Mountain Trails Foundation hosted its first race of the summer, The Round Valley Rambler, on Saturday. The half marathon and 7K attracted more than 300 people – almost twice as many as last year's inaugural race, said Charlie Sturgis, the organization's executive director.

That was partly because Mountain Trails added the 7K, which Sturgis said the organization included as a more family-friendly option.

"It allows for more young runners," he said. "Sub-18 year-olds are mostly not running big distances. And it's a really fun course – there's no big up hills, (there's) not grueling areas on the course."

The 7K drew 56 participants and was led overall by Scott Burton, who ran in the men's 55-59 category and finished with a time of 36 minutes, 38.9 seconds. He was followed by David Lord in the men's 40-44 category, who finished with a time of 36:55.2, and Elena Grissom from the women's 19 and under category, who finished with a time of 37:51.4.

Out of the 253 competitors in the half marathon, Mickey Wilson, who entered in the men's 30-34 group, was the overall winner. He was followed by Samuel Shewan in the men's 30-34 category and Blane Bossung in the men's 20-24 category. Natalie Como was the top women's finisher, taking ninth overall and first in the women's 25-29 category.

Final times for the half marathon were not listed in the results.

Next up in the Mountain Trails series: the Jupiter Peak Steeplechase on July 14. The race is the second stop in Mountain Trails' Triple Trail Challenge. It covers a 16-mile loop from Park City Mountain Resort to the top of Jupiter Peak, and back down.

For more information go to mountaintrails.org.