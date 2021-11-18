New swimming coach Jacob Beach wants to keep the focus on the athletes

Park City High School swimming coach Jacob Beach addresses his team following the Miners’ first meet of the season. Beach is in his first season at the helm of the program.

David Jackson/Park Record

Park City High School’s swimming coach Jacob Beach is an outsider.

He’s brand new to the Park City area and has never led a high school program before. He doesn’t know how to snowboard or ski. It’s been an adventure for him so far.

Beach grew up in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, a small town wedged between Toledo and Columbus. His grandfather never learned how to swim, so he pushed Beach to not repeat the same mistake. Beach took swimming lessons and excelled, so his mother gave him an ultimatum: Keep taking lessons or join the summer swim team. He did the latter.

Beach was on the summer team every year through high school, when he started to take the sport seriously. He started swimming year-round on a club team in addition to swimming for his high school team. He was good enough to earn a spot on the swimming and diving team at Ohio Wesleyan University, a Division III school that was less than an hour away from home.

That’s also around the time when he developed an interest in coaching. He helped teach the younger kids on the summer team he swam for and, after his swimming career at Ohio Wesleyan ended, that past experience pointed him toward coaching.

“I realized that I had kind of a knack for it because I liked the water, I liked the environment, I liked swimming, and I wanted other people to enjoy it,” Beach said.

Beach had a few stints in the college realm, including as an assistant at his alma mater. He originally applied to coach for the Park City Swimming club team and was approached about coaching the high school team during the interview process.

“I really enjoyed my time as a high school athlete, and I said, ‘Heck, I’m already here, why not?’” Beach said. “There’s a lot of similarities between college coaching and high school coaching, so I had that experience already. So it really wasn’t a huge transition, just on a much smaller scale.”

Beach was originally attracted to the area because of his love for the outdoors. He was involved with the Boy Scouts growing up, including spending a summer in New Mexico working at the Philmont Scout Ranch. His family also once took a month-long trip traveling around the West and seeing national parks. Beach, who enjoys hiking and disc golf, wanted to be closer to the mountains.

Jacob Beach, Park City High School’s swimming coach, wants his swimmers to feel ownership over the program.

David Jackson/Park Record

But the position with the Miners also allows him to experiment with his athlete-first approach. When he was working as an assistant in the college ranks, he tried his best to make it more about the athletes. Now, with total control over a program, Beach has handed some of the reins over to his swimmers.

“I’m trying to get them more involved in the process of taking ownership of the team, letting them do things like design sweatshirts, being involved in the choices at practice — what we’re doing, what they want to do, what kind of practices they want,” Beach said. “(It) gives them … a sense of ownership and it makes them feel more involved and that the outcome is more in their control.”

Beach saw through his college coaching experience the differences between programs that are coach-centered versus athlete-centered and how that affects the desire of the athletes. With his approach, Beach feels that his swimmers are more involved in the program and that they prefer having more input.

“I am at the helm of the ship, but all of the athletes are the crewmates that make it happen,” Beach said. “I don’t want to be the center of attention when it comes to this program, it’s not about me.”

He’s just a few weeks into the job, but Beach is excited about the prospect of coaching in Park City. He likes what he’s seen from his swimmers on the high school team and has felt plenty of support from the community. Beach is still getting used to the lay of the land, but he has a firm grasp on his vision for the program.

“I think we have a rich history, a strong history, but I think we have a bright future,” Beach said. “I want to make this a competitive program, but I also want to make it a program for the athletes. This isn’t my team, it’s theirs. I’m just their coach.”