North Summit beats South Summit volleyball two sets to one
October 11, 2018
Football
North Summit is still struggling. On Friday, the Braves lost their eighth consecutive game of the season, falling to the American Leadership Academy Eagles 23-16. The Eagles (4-4, 2-2) outscored the Braves in every quarter, with neither team scoring in the third. The Braves will play cross-county rival South Summit (7-1 overall, 4-0 in 2A North) at home on Friday. The Braves will have their work cut out for them against the Wildcats, who continued their reign over the 2A North with a 47-6 destruction of Millard (6-2, 2-2) at home on Friday. This Friday's game between the East Side schools will conclude the regular season at 7 p.m. in Coalville.
Volleyball
North Summit defeated South Summit 2-1 on Saturday. The Wildcats (9-6 overall and 4-1 in Class 3A's Region 13) took the first set 25-21 before the Braves (20-6 overall, 8-0 in 2A North) came back to win the second and third set 25-22 and 15-9.
North Summit junior Kennady McQueen led the team in kills with 13. Junior Teesha Richins scored two of the Braves' five aces. Senior Gracie Peterson and junior Gracie Waterson were in a three-way tie with McQueen for the title of the Braves' most prolific blocker, with two apiece. Senior Hannah Lamon and sophomore Taylor Otterness both had 11 digs; Lamon led the Braves in assists with 30, and Richins led in serves received with 11.
South Summit did not submit stats for the game. The Wildcats will face Morgan (11-4, 5-0) at home on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Recommended Stories For You
North Summit will play Altamont (7-6, 4-4) at home on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
North Summit's season came to a close last Thursday when the team lost 9-1 to Waterford. The Braves finished the season 0-10 in 2A North and 0-13 overall.
Trending In: Sports
- Park City football beats Ogden, secures playoff berth
- Park City’s Team X alpine provides women an option to keep skiing
- Park City runner Jax Mariash is top woman, top American at the Grand to Grand ultramarathon stage race
- Ice Miners take down Murray to start hockey season
- North Summit Braves and Park City Miners volleyball extend region leads yet again
Trending Sitewide
- Park City attorney, husband formally charged after hunting goods taken
- Women arrested for transporting 28 pounds of pot through Summit County, police say
- Park City police probe disappearance of expensive bronze bear
- Nurse’s lawsuit against the Park City School District moves forward
- Record editorial: Kilby Road controversy could have been avoided