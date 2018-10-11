North Summit beats South Summit volleyball two sets to one

Football

North Summit is still struggling. On Friday, the Braves lost their eighth consecutive game of the season, falling to the American Leadership Academy Eagles 23-16. The Eagles (4-4, 2-2) outscored the Braves in every quarter, with neither team scoring in the third. The Braves will play cross-county rival South Summit (7-1 overall, 4-0 in 2A North) at home on Friday. The Braves will have their work cut out for them against the Wildcats, who continued their reign over the 2A North with a 47-6 destruction of Millard (6-2, 2-2) at home on Friday. This Friday's game between the East Side schools will conclude the regular season at 7 p.m. in Coalville.

Volleyball

North Summit defeated South Summit 2-1 on Saturday. The Wildcats (9-6 overall and 4-1 in Class 3A's Region 13) took the first set 25-21 before the Braves (20-6 overall, 8-0 in 2A North) came back to win the second and third set 25-22 and 15-9.

North Summit junior Kennady McQueen led the team in kills with 13. Junior Teesha Richins scored two of the Braves' five aces. Senior Gracie Peterson and junior Gracie Waterson were in a three-way tie with McQueen for the title of the Braves' most prolific blocker, with two apiece. Senior Hannah Lamon and sophomore Taylor Otterness both had 11 digs; Lamon led the Braves in assists with 30, and Richins led in serves received with 11.

South Summit did not submit stats for the game. The Wildcats will face Morgan (11-4, 5-0) at home on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

North Summit will play Altamont (7-6, 4-4) at home on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Girls soccer

North Summit's season came to a close last Thursday when the team lost 9-1 to Waterford. The Braves finished the season 0-10 in 2A North and 0-13 overall.