North Summit Braves and Park City Miners volleyball extend region leads yet again
October 9, 2018
Girls soccer
The Park City girls soccer team defeated Ogden (10-5-1 overall, 8-1 in Region 11) 2-0 on Wednesday in the last match of the regular season.
The Miners (12-4, 11-1) are tied with the Bonneville Lakers, who they split matches with this season. The Miners will now play in the first round of the state playoffs on Oct. 10 in Park City, though the Utah High School Activities Association had not yet listed who the opponent will be as of Friday.
The North Summit girls soccer team lost to St. Joseph, 7-0, on Tuesday. The team has not won a game this season. Final scores for the match between North Summit and Waterford on Thursday had not yet been submitted to the UHSAA. It was North Summit's final match of the season.
Volleyball
The Park City Miners volleyball team is still dominating Region 11. On Thursday the Miners dispatched Juan Diego in straight sets, 25-17, 25-17, 25-23.
Senior Grace Wiczek led the team in kills with 17; senior Emily Smith led the team in aces, digs and assists with three, 13 and 37 respectively.
Senior Dalton Daily led the Miners in serve receiving with 23, while senior Sarah Pillman had four blocks.
The Miners (14-5 overall, 9-0 in Region 11) will play Bonneville (8-11, 5-4) on Tuesday at Park City High School at 6 p.m.
The North Summit Braves (11-6 overall, 7-0 in 2A North) defeated Duchesne (7-8, 5-3) on Tuesday in straight sets: 25-23, 25-21, 25-22. Duchesne is North Summit's closest region competitor.
North Summit's senior Brecklyn Murdock and junior Teesha Richins led the Braves in kills with 10 apiece.
Seniors Hannah Lamon, Gracie Peterson and Richins led the team in aces with two apiece.
Murdock had the most blocks with three; junior Kennady McQueen led in digs with 14; Lamon led in ball handling with 31 assists and McQueen led in serves received with 19.
The Braves will play St. Joseph (11-13, 4-3) at home on Monday at 6 p.m.
