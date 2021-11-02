North Summit captures girls cross-country state title

North Summit's cross-country runners pose for a photo following the state championships. The Braves' girls team won the state title, while the boys finished third.

Courtesy of Grant Rust

Just 13 points separated North Summit’s girls cross-country team and Millard in the race for the state championship, so every runner mattered.

In the end, North Summit placed three runners in the top four, pushing the Braves past the Eagles for the Class 2A state championship on Oct. 27 at the Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City. North Summit’s girls captured the school’s first state title since the Braves’ five-peat between 2013 and 2017.

“At the end of the race, I just didn’t know for sure,” North Summit coach Dave Peck said. “I had to have this one person give me a call letting me know that the girls had won, but we were quite excited for that because Millard has won it the last three years in a row. So it was nice to have the girls win it this year.”

North Summit’s trio of junior Daniela Zwahlen, freshman Julia Rust and sophomore Charly Sargent finished in second, third and fourth, respectively, to pace the Braves. Zwahlen improved from last year’s 11th-place finish at states to trailing individual state champion Kyra Moat by 10.6 seconds.

“It’s just tremendous because she has three older sisters, and they all have won state championships,” Peck said. “And so it was really satisfying to me that she was able to get one also. For her to come from 11th last year to come down to second, that was just a tremendous story, and a very successful story for her.”

Where North Summit’s fourth and fifth runners finished was just as important, given how close the final scores were. Freshman Scarlett Brock came in 10th, and junior Emma Miller was right behind her in 11th. Peck knew that his three best runners were capable of finishing in the top three, but the Braves’ fate largely depended on where their fourth and fifth runners ended up.

“What was really nice was that they just ran together the whole race kind of in that position, 10th and 11th,” Peck said. “And so that’s kind of how they finished 10th and 11th, and so we were excited.”

None of the Braves’ top five runners are seniors, so there’s hope that the Braves can reignite their old dynasty. North Summit lost the state title by just seven points last year, but Peck said that he felt this was the year for his team.

“After those five years, we felt pretty good, but then Millard came in and won the next three,” Peck said. “I just really felt that our girls had a good chance and that we need to win it this year, which they did.”

North Summit’s boys team came in third, 93 points behind first-place Millard. However, Peck was proud of his team’s efforts, as the Braves only returned two runners from last year but finished in the same spot at states. Junior Joshua Rust led the Braves with a sixth-place finish, while senior Daniel Dudley was second on the team with a 25th-place finish.

“I was just really, really, really happy with how the team performed at state, for the girls to come through to win it, the boys to be able to get that third place,” Peck said.