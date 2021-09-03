North Summit falls short late in sweep against Green Canyon

North Summit High School senior Marci Richins spikes the ball over the net, clearing a block from Green Canyon High School junior Eden Faux and senior Brooklyn Monson during their matchup Thursday evening. The Braves fell to the Wolves 3-0.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

When you’re the defending state champion and have won four of the last five titles, you start looking for more challenges. North Summit’s volleyball team has resorted to playing up against Class 3A and 4A teams to prepare for its bid for another state championship.

The Braves faced off with Green Canyon (7-4, Class 4A) on Thursday night, and while they were competitive in every set, they were ultimately swept by a score of 25-22, 25-23, 25-23. The Braves held late leads in two of the three sets but couldn’t finish the job in either and fell to 5-5. None of North Summit’s losses have been to other Class 2A schools, but the Braves have dropped two matches against undefeated Emery (Class 3A) and another to 8-2 North Sanpete (Class 3A).

“They’re a good team, we did some good things, but at times we had four freshmen out there,” North Summit coach Samantha Stephens said. “We’re doing good things, we’re getting where we need to be. We like to play tough teams so that we can get ready.”

The first half of the opening set was tightly contested, with North Summit taking an 11-9 lead. The Braves then scored five unanswered points, only for Green Canyon to rebound with five of their own. After the two teams were tied at 19, the Wolves scored six of the next nine points to take the set.

North Summit registered the first four points of the second set, but that was its largest lead in the set. After a Green Canyon kill tied the set at 13, the Braves never took the lead back, but they never trailed by more than three until the Wolves took a 21-17 advantage. North Summit fought off three Green Canyon set points, only to finally drop the set at 25-23.

The Braves once again jumped out to an early lead in the third set, holding an 8-3 lead after an ace from senior middle blocker Marci Richins. They held a four-point lead midway through the set until Green Canyon scored four unanswered to tie it up at 13. The Braves briefly took the lead back at 15-14, only for the Wolves to rally for six of the next seven points. Both teams were tied at 22 and then 23 apiece, but a double-hit violation on North Summit and a Green Canyon ace finished off the sweep.

“We’ve got to learn to get over that hump as we play some good schools and that’s where we can find ourselves,” Stephens said. “Hopefully we can get it, I think a little more experience for our younger kids, we’re getting there. We feel like we’re getting better every time we step on the court.”

Richins had no problem getting on the scoresheet all night long, registering 12 kills and three aces as well as providing some much-needed leadership and experience on the court. Coming off last year’s 26-3 championship season, North Summit is much younger this year after graduating several key seniors. The Braves’ 17-player roster lists only four seniors and two juniors.

“(Richins) is an amazing athlete,” Stephens said. “I mean, she jumps out of the gym, and she’s our go-to girl. I just wish we had one other person that could help us out a little bit more, but we’re getting there. If we could keep her in the front row for six rotations, we would be set.”

Still, the expectation for North Summit is to contend for another state championship, regardless of how experienced this year’s squad is.

“We’re hoping to be right there at the state championship again,” Stephens said. “I feel like we’re just as good as any other (Class) 2A team that we’ve been watching, I feel like we have a good shot of being back there.”