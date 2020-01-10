North Summit girls basketball leading the region by being ranked No. 1 in Class 2A

There’s no doubt who is Summit County’s best basketball team.

Despite the Park City boys program securing wins over North Summit and South Summit earlier in the season, the honor of best team in the area goes to the North Summit girls basketball program. After ending lasts eason in the Class 2A semifinals, the Braves are currently ranked No. 1 in Class 2A.

With the non-region portion of the season over for all of the local schools, each team will have the opportunity the make a run at the postseason — or in the Braves’ case, a realistic run at the state championship.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the Summit County teams:

North Summit Girls Basketball (12-1, 2-0 Region 16)

University of Utah commit and North Summit senior point guard Kennady McQueen gets a layup in the Braves’ 76-35 win over rival South Summit on Thursday, Dec. 12. McQueen, who dropped 24 points in the win, is averaging 20.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 steals and 4.8 assists per game.

Courtesy of North Summit High School Yearbook Staff

The Braves are in the midst of another strong season — while also being No. 1 in Class 2A’s most recent RPI rankings.

After ending its season with a loss in the 2A semifinals last year, head coach Jerre Holmes was adamant that this year’s team would be looking to move past that result with a state title this year.

“There’s no point to talk about it because it’s in the past and we can’t change it,” Holmes said. “Our sights are set on trying to win a state title this year. … And while I’m sure that there will come a day when it’s brought up, we are continuing to look forward. We aren’t done learning from the past, but we are also focused on getting better each day and moving forward.”

Senior Kennady McQueen, one of the top players in the entire state regardless of classification and a three-time all-state player, leads North Summit. The 5-foot-10 guard, who is signed to the University of Utah, checks in as the No. 60 recruit in ESPN’s Top 100.

McQueen is averaging 20.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 steals and 4.8 assists per game while fellow senior Gracie Peterson is averaging 9.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

After rolling through its non-region schedule — its lone loss came in a 63-50 defeat to 4A Ridgeline — the Braves aren’t expected to face much competition during Region play as No. 6 Duchesne (6-5) is the only other Region 16 team ranked in the top-11.

North Summit Boys Basketball (5-7, 0-1 Region 16)

It was an up-and-down non-region schedule for the North Summit boys as they reached the New Year one game under .500. But since the calendar changed, it hasn’t gone as smoothly as they would’ve hoped, losing two in a row, including a 57-53 defeat to Altamont in their Region 16 opener on Tuesday, dropping their record three games under .500 on the year.

The Braves started off the new season in a big way, scoring a season-high 89 points over St. Joseph’s in their 89-55 victory. But since then, they’ve yet to put together a win streak over two games, while suffering a three-game losing streak and two two-game losing streaks so far.

Junior Quinton Jones might be the best boys basketball player in the area, averaging 15.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game for the Braves, all team-highs. Fellow junior Wade Morrill averages 9.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Ranked No. 15 in the Class 2A RPI rankings, the Braves will have to pay well in the second half of the season if they’re to make the postseason. It won’t be easy as four of the other five region teams are all ahead of North Summit in the RPI rankings.

South Summit Girls Basketball (7-9, 0-2 Region 13)

The good news is that South Summit is No. 10 in the most recent Class 3A RPI rankings. The bad news is that the Wildcats play in the toughest region in 3A, with Judge Memorial (No. 2), Grantsville (No. 4) and Morgan (No. 7) all in contention.

Despite possessing a record that’s two games under .500, respect has been given to as the Wildcats are the only team to be ranked in the top-12 with a losing record.

Following a 67-61 victory over Rich on Dec. 17, South Summit found itself at 7-5. But a recent four-game losing streak, including losses to Judge Memorial and Grantsville this past week, have seen themselves fall from grace and struggle to get back on track.

More good news is the Wildcats are armed with arguably the best shooter in the area in sophomore Reagan Sanderson. Sanderson, who has an area-high 36 made three-pointers on the season, is knocking them down at a 37.9-percent clip. She averages a team-high 13 points per game while senior Bailee Crnich is averaging 11.7 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds per game.

The Wildcats should be able to get back on track as two of their next three games come against teams with less than .500 records.

South Summit Boys Basketball (4-9, 0-1 Region 13)

It hasn’t been the season the South Summit boys were hoping for.

After making the postseason last year by finishing 15-8, the Wildcats will need to turn it around fast if they’re to return to the postseason again.

South Summit started the year 2-2 before a five-game losing streak really turned things upside down, including a 58-36 loss to rival Park City on Dec. 17. They’ve since righted the ship and have gone 2-2 since the loss to the Miners, but most recently suffered an 83-45 loss on Wednesday to Judge Memorial, No. 4 in the Class 3A RPI rankings.

The good news is that the Wildcats checked in at No. 17 in the RPI rankings, one spot better than region foe Providence Hall. The bad news is that the other four teams in Region 13 all check-in within the top-11 of the RPI rankings.