North Summit looking for revenge in state quarterfinals

North Summit High School’s Ryker Johnson runs downfield for the Braves during their rivalry matchup against South Summit High School in August. The Braves face Kanab on Friday in the Class 1A quarterfinals after defeating Rich 27-0.

Park Record file photo

North Summit football coach Jerre Holmes is no stranger to the playoffs, even if he’s embarking on his first state tournament run since 2010.

The No. 7 Braves knocked off No. 10 Rich 27-0 last week to move on to the quarterfinals of the Class 1A state playoffs, where they’ll meet No. 2 Kanab on the road on Friday. North Summit lost 49-14 to the Cowboys earlier in the season.

“We feel like we’re on a pretty good track right now,” said Holmes, who won two state championships in his first stint as the Braves’ coach from 2000 to 2010 and returned to the sidelines this fall. “A tough one this week, we have to go to Kanab. They beat us earlier in the season, so it’s a tough hill to climb for us, but we’re up to the challenge.”

North Summit scored 14 points off two touchdowns from running back Kale Hobson in the first quarter against Rich. The senior caught a 63-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the game and had an 8-yard rushing touchdown. Hobson scored his third touchdown of the night on a 13-yard run in the second quarter. The Braves led 21-0 at halftime and added another touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Hobson has dealt with injury issues this season, but against Rich, it seemed like he was back to feeling like himself again.

“He was really looking like his old self, and so I think he’s finally 100%,” Holmes said. “That’s a huge boost for us to have him healthy, and he ran hard. And as a result of running hard, he got three touchdowns.”

Defensively, the Braves overwhelmed Rich all night long to post their second shutout of the season.

“When we played them before, we weren’t completely compared for what they were going to do to us, and once we knew, we prepared for that, and we were able to pretty much shut them down,” Holmes said. “I think at halftime they had 5 yards, so our defense really stepped up and took care of business there and allowed our offense to do what we needed to do.”

But North Summit now faces a much stiffer challenge in Kanab. The Cowboys have won eight games in a row since starting the season 0-2, and their winning streak includes a 27-6 win against top-seeded Duchesne.

The Braves’ 49-14 loss in the regular season to Kanab is still fresh in their minds. The Cowboys came into Coalville and jumped on North Summit early. After the Braves scored a touchdown off a blocked punt, Kanab scored 28 unanswered points in the first half and then scored again early in the third quarter.

“They’re just too athletic for us to make mistakes, for us to miss assignments, so we’re going to have to play as close to mistake-free football as we possibly can,” Holmes said. “It’s a hard challenge for us, but I think we made enough mistakes in that game that it should have been a lot closer, and if we’ll do that, I think we’ll have a chance.”