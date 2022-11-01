North Summit repeats as state champion

North Summit High School’s girls cross-country team added another trophy to an ever-growing collection.

The Braves finished first at last week’s Class 2A state meet to take home a state title. This year’s first-place finish is North Summit’s seventh state championship since 2013. North Summit finished with 22 points, 18 ahead of second-place Millard.

“It was quite the win for the girls,” North Summit coach Dave Peck said. “I figured that we had a really good chance going into the competition, but I was really pleasantly surprised how well they did.”

Freshman Chayden Sargent was North Summit’s top finisher, coming in second place with a time of 19 minutes and 22.7 seconds. Kanab freshman Kennidee Glazier dominated the rest of the field to win the race, but Sargent was the best of the rest. Peck said Sargent was in third heading into the final 400 meters, but Sargent passed Millard sophomore Kyra Moat, last year’s winner, down the home stretch to finish second.

“That was awesome,” Peck said. “She was pushing just to get under 20 (minutes), but then to be able to get a low 19 and to have a freshman get second at state is just tremendous.”

North Summit ended the race with five runners in the top eight positions individually. Sophomore Julia Rust was the second North Summit runner to cross the finish line in fourth place. Then, freshman Ava Sargent and sophomore Adilynn Sargent were in sixth and seventh, finishing just a tenth of a second apart from each other. Junior Charly Sargent came in eighth place to round out North Summit’s scorers.

“For Chayden to get second and then Julia Rust to get fourth and then our girls get sixth, seventh and eighth was really something,” Peck said.

This year’s title makes it two in a row for North Summit, and the Braves won five straight between 2013 and 2017. North Summit is also well-positioned to make a run at a three-peat next year since none of the Braves’ top-five finishers are seniors.

“It was really, really something to be able to get this one,” Peck said. “And then to think that our sixth and seventh runners were seniors and the rest are juniors or sophomores or freshmen, for next year it’s looking really good also.”

North Summit’s boys team came in third, with senior Josh Rust leading the way with a third-place finish. Juniors Neal Padfield (19th) and Austin White (20th) both crossed the finish line in the top 20 to help the Braves edge past Rowland Hall and Kanab for third.

“For the boys to finish third was just a tremendous achievement on their part,” Peck said. “After the second mile, they were in fifth place. But then that last mile, they just really improved to come in third, which was really good.”