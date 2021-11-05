North Summit volleyball captures second straight state title

North Summit High School senior Marci Richins spikes the ball over the net, clearing a block from Green Canyon during a match in September. On Saturday, the Braves swept Kanab in the finals of the Class 2A playoffs to win their fifth state title in six years.

Park Record file photo

The North Summit volleyball team hadn’t lost a region game in eight years heading into this season. That made it a shock when the Braves dropped not one but two games to Gunnison Valley in the regular season.

So when they met the top-seeded Bulldogs again Saturday in the semifinals of the Class 2A state tournament, they were out to send a message.

“I told our team, ‘We’ll beat them when it matters,’” North Summit coach Samantha Stephens said. “They can have these two wins, but we’ll beat them when it’s going to count.”

Stephens wasn’t wrong.

Senior Marci Richins blasted 36 kills through the Bulldogs’ defense, and the Braves won 26-24, 25-22, 17-25, 25-20. North Summit then cruised through a sweep of Kanab in the finals later that day to capture the state title. The Braves have now won back-to-back championships and have taken home five of the last six.

“My husband was telling me that we hit for .370 for our team, which is pretty amazing,” Stephens said. “Like everyone played well … just everybody did what they needed to do, it was pretty awesome.”

North Summit dominated in the postseason, dropping only one set the entire tournament. In the final against Kanab, the Braves capped the stellar run by defeating the Cowboys 25-14, 25-16, 25-19.

Richins was at the center of the Braves’ romp through Class 2A. The Idaho State commit scored 24 more kills against the Cowboys in just three sets, ending her high school career on the highest of high notes. Richins finished the season with 600 kills, the second-most in the state. Stephens was quick to note that athletes like Richins don’t roll through Coalville very often.

“She’s a phenomenal athlete, I mean, there’s nothing I can say,” Stephens said. “When she jumps, it’s unreal. She literally blocks balls with her face, that’s how high she gets sometimes when her arms aren’t together.

“I’ve had talented hitters too, but I’ve never had anyone that can jump like her.”

A run of five straight losses outside of region play sank the Braves’ record early on, but they found their groove in the second half of the season. It took some tinkering for Stephens to find the right rotations for her team, but the Braves peaked just in time. North Summit was breaking a few freshmen into the lineup, and it took time for them to adjust.

“It just took a little while for them to get some confidence for them to realize that they deserve to be out there and they’re just as good as anyone else,” Stephens said. “That’s kind of the thing about this team — they’re really young, but they’re hard workers. And I think they’re right up there with any of the teams we’ve gotten.”

Winning championships never gets old, even after five in six years.

“It means the world, I just feel like these girls, they work so hard,” Stephens said. “They work so hard because we want to outlast teams, we want to be able to jump higher than teams. … We’re in shape, and we know if we go five sets, we’re not red in the face and we’re not exhausted. We’re still where we need to be, and we know what it takes to get there now.”