North Summit volleyball maintains state-title expectations

North Summit volleyball coach Samantha Stephens doesn’t believe in rebuilding years. It’s a lot easier to say that when your program has won five state titles in six years.

“We’re going for state every year,” Stephens said. “And I don’t care who we lost, I don’t care who’s coming in. These players work hard, and they know our goal is to play for state.”

So far, North Summit has continued to prove it can still field a competitive team year in, and year out, no matter who the Braves lost from the previous year. North Summit only has three seniors this year, but the Braves made some progress as a team in a dominant sweep over Logan in Coalville Tuesday night. North Summit easily dispatched the Grizzlies 25-10, 25-18, 25-13 to improve to 3-1 on the season.

“We’re young, but I felt better about the game tonight,” Stephens said. “We’ve had a lot of unforced hitting errors, I feel like, in the last couple matches. But I feel like we’re finally starting to be a little smarter on our hitting.”

North Summit lost plenty of talent from last year, including star middle blocker Marci Richins, who signed to play volleyball at Idaho State University. Richins led the state in total blocks last year and was among the leaders in kills and hitting percentage. Along with Richins, the Braves graduated setter Ruby Stokes and middle blocker Savannah Richins, who was second on the team in kills.

In their place, Stephens has turned to her three seniors – setter Jessa West, outside hitter Avery Judi and defensive specialist Taylee Kinnear – and a talented group of underclassmen.

“They bring experience, Avery for sure,” Stephens said. “Jessa is our setter, and she’s learning to be more consistent. But she’s getting the ball to the players that we need it to get to, which doesn’t automatically come. You think it would with setter, but it’s not. She’s learning that, so that’s good. And Taylee just comes in and serves the heck out of the ball and serves the heck out of the ball and just digs for us, so that’s great.”

Against Logan, the Braves were dominant in a sweep of the Grizzlies. West had 25 assists, Judi was second on the team with seven kills and Kinnear had an ace and a dig. It was a team effort for the Braves offensively, as their 30 kills were distributed between six players. West helped facilitate a deep North Summit offense to the tune of a .417 hitting percentage on the night.

“It’s really fun,” West said. “Because I know I can get them to the ball, and they’ll do amazing with it.”

“Jessa’s awesome,” Judi added. “She gets the ball, she sets us, she knows what to do, she knows where to put it, she does what she needs to for our team.”

North Summit has also gotten the most out of its younger players offensively. Junior Presley Peterson led the team in kills after Tuesday’s match with 33, and sophomores Hayzlyn Murdock (25) and Hartlynn Richins (22) aren’t too far behind. Judi, who is second on the team in kills, praised her team’s chemistry.

“We play as a family, and I think that’s so important for us,” she said. “We play together and we play as a family. And that’s why we can come together and beat teams.”

For a program that’s been so successful in recent years, there is some pressure to keep winning. But the Braves know they’re capable of keeping their volleyball dynasty going.

“There’s a lot of pressure with that because it’s senior year, you want it and how many years we’ve won it,” Judi said. “You don’t want to be the ones that don’t take (the state title). But I feel like we’re a good team. I feel like if we can work hard the way we have been that we can make it far.”