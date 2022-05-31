North Summit’s girls track-and-field team captures another title

North Summit's girls track-and-field team celebrates after winning the school's sixth consecutive state title.

Courtesy of Capri Richins

North Summit’s girls track-and-field dynasty added yet another state championship this year, but this time it came down to the wire.

The Braves trailed Millard by a point heading into the final event: the 4×400 relay. North Summit topped the event with a time of 4:10.02, giving the Braves enough points to beat Millard by four. North Summit’s girls track-and-field team has now won six consecutive state titles.

“It was a lot closer than I thought,” North Summit coach Dave Peck said. “I knew it was going to be close, but I didn’t think that it would come down to that 4×4 to win it.”

The Braves’ 4×400 team ran its best race of the season, and it could not have come at a better time.

“They just had a terrific one,” Peck said. “They ran at 4:10, which beat their best time by seven seconds. So, those girls were pretty inspired to win that (4×400).”

The Braves had a standout performance from senior Marci Richins. She won the 400-meter event and was the runner-up in the 100 and 200. Richins was also the anchor leg on the 4×400 relay team that won the title for the Braves.

“She was huge,” Peck said. “Besides that (4×400) relay, she was the only one that won an individual event for us in that 400. So, we came away from that meet winning only two events. But as far as her doing so well in the sprints, those three sprints – the (100), the (200), the (400) and then anchoring that relay – she’s going to be a tough one to replace, that’s for sure.”

Even outside of Richins, North Summit excelled in the sprint events. Junior Jenna Larsen finished fourth in the 100, while junior Avery Judi came in seventh. Larsen also finished fourth in the 200, and freshmen Hartlynn Richins and Scarlett Brock came in sixth and seventh, respectively. Hartlynn Richins also finished fourth in the 400. The Braves also took second place in the 4×100 relay.

In the distance events, sophomore Charly Sargent had three fourth-place finishes for the Braves. Freshman teammate Julia Rust beat her in the 3,200 for a third-place result and came in fifth in the 1,600. Junior Danielle Zwahlen’s fifth-place finish in the 3,200 gave North Summit three top-five placements in that event. Judi was a standout in the field events when she finished third in the long jump.

Of North Summit’s six consecutive titles, Peck said that this one ranked toward the top for him because of how close it was. He said that the Braves trailed by 20 points with three races to go.

“Those other ones, we won pretty easily, although last year we only won by nine points,” he said. “But those other ones, we were winning by 30 or 40 points. So, I think this one was probably the most exciting one for us where it came down to that (4×400).”

While the Braves will miss seniors like Marci Richins next year, Peck hopes that his team will make it seven years in a row.

“Marci was a big part, but I think some of these girls are also going to be able to just step up,” Peck said. “We had some younger girls, I think, maybe kind of felt the pressure a little bit, this being their first state meet. And I think once they kind of understand what happens at the state meet, I think they’ll be able to do pretty good.”