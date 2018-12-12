North Summit’s Kennady McQueen flexes in Idaho; Braves still undefeated

Hockey

The Park City Ice Miners trounced Brighton last Wednesday, shutting out the Tigers 7-0.

Scott Burnette opened up the scoring for the Ice Miners 2:22 into the first period with an unassisted goal.

Park City blew the game open in the second period, starting with a goal from Ryan Jeffrey 3:27 into the second with an assist from Sebastien Skeffington. Two minutes later, Tristen Lippert received a pass with help from Westley Hatz and Wes Griffin to put away Park City's third goal. Just shy of two minutes after that, Jeffrey assisted Jackson Ehlers in scoring the team's fourth. Freshman Westley Hatz found the back of the Brighton net with 9:06 gone from the period. He was assisted by Alex Prucka. Skeffington finished out the quarter with a goal, assisted by senior Mar Colaizzi and Michael Logan.

Lippert finished the game out with the lone score of the third period, an unassisted shot 12:31 into the last stretch of the game.

The Ice Miners faced Copper Hills (2-6-0) at the Park City Ice Arena on Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

The Ice Miners (7-2) are also looking ahead to a high-powered matchup with Viewmont in a (9-0-0) at home on Jan. 2. at 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

The South Summit Girls basketball team suffered a string of losses at the Carbon Challenge, and a 54-32 loss at Millard last Tuesday.

Millard outscored the Wildcats in each quarter: 14-6, 11-6, 18-10, 11-10. Freshman Raegan Sanderson led the team in scoring with nine points, followed by junior Mariah Sargent with seven and junior Bailee Crnich with six.

Millard senior Megan Wade put up 19 points, plus five steals and six rebounds.

The Wildcats then defeated Ben Lomond in Kamas on Thursday 59-37, coming back in a big 24-point fourth quarter to take the game. Junior Bailee Crnich scored 14 points for the Wildcats and had 11 rebounds, while senior Grace Olsen scored 10 points and had eight rebounds. Freshman Raegan Sanderson also scored 10 points.

South Summit fell to Tooele 25-23 in Kamas on Saturday, giving them a record of 4-5 overall. They face Rich (5-1) in Randolph on Thursday at 7 p.m.

North Summit went 3-0 at the Preston Tournament in Preston, Idaho, starting with a win over Highland at Preston High School last Thursday, defeating the Rams 64-44.

Junior Kennady McQueen led the Braves with 22 points, followed by junior Gracie Watterson with 10 and senior Brecklyn Murdock with 9.

The Braves then defeated the Green Canyon Wolves 58-48 on Friday.

Kennady led the Braves again with 25 points, followed by Watterson with 14 and Murdock with 9.

North Summit finished the Preston Tournament with a 59-58 win over Ririe, Idaho, where McQueen was unstoppable again. She scored another 25 points and racked up 8 steals and six rebounds. Watterson had 10 points and nine rebounds while Murdock had 11 points, nine rebounds and five steals.

North Summit will play North Sevier at home on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Park City remains winless after a 43-22 loss at Orem last Tuesday.

Junior Ari Janssen scored 10 points, while senior Corinne Sullivan counted six and senior Courtney Kaufman notched four.

The Park City Miners faced Summit Academy the following Friday, falling to the Bears 45-43.

Summit Academy set the tone early, outscoring the Miners 17-6 in the first quarter. Summit Academy kept up the pressure until the fourth quarter, outscoring the Miners in the second 9-7, and 15-9 in the third. A 21-point comeback bid in the fourth quarter fell short even as Summit Academy's offense lost its pulse with 4 points.

Kaufman led the Miners in scoring with 13 points, followed by Janssen with 11 and Sullivan with 9.

The Miners played Cyprus (1-3) on Tuesday at home at 7 p.m. and will play Granger (1-5) away at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Boys basketball

The North Summit boys basketball team lost to Providence Hall 82-63 last Wednesday at Providence Hall. Providence Hall expanded their lead from nine points at the half to 24 at the end of the third, out-shooting North Summit in all but the fourth quarter when the Braves scored 18 points to the Patriots' 13.

Alec Hunsaker led the Braves in scoring with 18, followed by Quinton Jones with 13 and Parker Brown with 12.

North Summit then lost to Ben Lomond on Friday, falling to the Scots 77-51. The Scots kept a lead over the Braves throughout the game, outscoring them in each quarter: 15-13, 18-13, 25-14 and 19-11.

North Summit will head to cross-county rival South Summit on Wednesday night in Kamas at 7 p.m.

South Summit High School is now 5-1 overall after defeating Providence Hall in a close game on Friday, winning 53-51. South Summit overcame a slow start to stage a comeback win in the fourth quarter, outscoring Providence Hall 21-10 after trailing 41-32.

Senior Kael Atkinson led the Wildcats in scoring with 13 points, followed by seniors Jake Rydalch and Logan Davis with 11 each.

The Wildcats will attempt to defend their home turf against the rival Braves at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Park City played Highland on Friday, falling 76-66 to the Rams. Sophomore Alex Fugate led the team in scoring with 20 points, followed closely by junior Mark McCurdy with 19, then junior Nathan Lowe with 9. The Miners will play South Summit High School in Kamas on Friday at 7 p.m.