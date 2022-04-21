Offensive surge guides Miners past Murray for rebound win

Park City junior Braxton Lyon winds up and delivers a pitch against Brighton earlier in the season. Lyon gave up zero earned runs in 5.2 innings against Murray on Wednesday.

David Jackson/Park Record

Park City’s usually dangerous lineup scored just two runs in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to Murray, and the Miners were locked in another low-scoring game through 3.5 innings on Wednesday. But the bats finally came alive for Park City.

The Miners scored four runs in the fourth and added another five in the sixth to put the game away and prevent Murray from clinching the series. Junior Braxton Lyon put together a strong outing on the mound, and freshman Justin Michaelis had three hits and four RBIs to guide Park City to a 10-1 win.

“It was just a great way to respond because we’ve never scored two (runs) in a game this year,” Michaelis said. “It was just kind of flat yesterday. And today started out a little flat, but came back, responded, got the energy back.”

Lyon retired the Spartans in order in the top of the first and then led off the bottom of the inning with a double. Michaelis brought him home two batters later on an RBI single. The Miners nearly broke the game open early, as they loaded the bases with no outs. But Park City left all three runners on base to end the inning.

The score stayed at 1-0 until the fourth when some small ball sparked a Park City rally. After Jake Rogers walked and a pair of bunts, Will McCurdy laid down another bunt. The throw home wasn’t in time, and Park City doubled its lead. Lyon, the next batter, hit one deep for a sacrifice fly to allow another run to score. Michaelis then gave the Miners a 5-0 lead with a two-RBI double.

While Park City’s offense took some time to heat up, Lyon kept the Spartans off the scoreboard with his arm. The junior fanned three batters and didn’t allow any earned runs in 5.2 innings. Asher Levine came in to relieve Lyon and kept the Spartans at bay.

“Not my best, but still felt really good,” Lyon said. “Got it done, it’s what I needed to do for the team after yesterday’s loss. It’s a big comeback for us as a team.”

Murray added a run in the top of the sixth, but the Miners put the game away for good in the bottom of the inning. Lyon and Michaelis both had RBI doubles in the frame, while Levine scored two more on another double. Park City scored five in the inning to take a 10-1 advantage into the seventh, and Levine shut down Murray to end the game.

“I think it’s what we needed in Game 2,” Park City coach David Feasler said. “A little slow for the first couple innings, but then the bats got going. And we pitched really well, gave up one run. But yeah, it’s what you need in Game 2.”

It was a big game for Park City’s defense as well. The Miners only committed one error and made plays when they needed to. A sprawling diving catch in center field by Paxton Mobley was the highlight of a well-rounded game for Park City.

“That’s an effort play,” Feasler said. “He had another effort play an inning later and almost got a ball in the gap. And we count that as effort plays. Sometimes the ball ends up in the glove, sometimes it doesn’t. But the effort’s important.”

Murray snapped Park City’s eight-game winning streak in the first game of the series, and it was important to the Miners to come back with a win on Wednesdy. To do so in dominant fashion made it even sweeter.

“It was a big statement victory,” Michaelis said. “We needed that. Our morale would have been very low if we lost that one, too.”