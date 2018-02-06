Olympic spirit shines in Park City

It's hard to believe that so much time has passed since Park City helped host the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Games.

A decade and a half later, the Olympic legacy still burns bright here. Thousands of people show up when we host championship-level events, we band together to cheer on homegrown athletes training to be the best in the world at their sports, and we fondly recall the role we played in one of the most successful Games of all time.

And every four years, no matter where the Olympics are being held, we again light the fire within. The Pyeongchang Winter Games are no exception.

Though Parkites need no help tapping into the Olympic spirit even when they're held half a world away, we hope our coverage of the Pyeongchang Games over the course of the Olympics makes the action feel closer to home. Readers will learn in these pages how the legacy of the 2002 Olympics continues to ripple through Park City, they'll be inspired by the stories of local athletes, and they'll be riveted by dispatches from the ground in South Korea.

In short, we hope to give readers a taste of why the Olympics are so special.

The competition itself is shaping up to be exceptional. At the very least, these Games will provide us with plenty of reasons to cheer. Team USA is expected to contend for the top spot in the overall medal count, Park City-based U.S. Ski & Snowboard has set a goal of emerging from Pyeongchang as the best in the world, and several dozen athletes who live or train here will be vying for spots on the podium.

That's not to mention the dozens of unexpected storylines that will emerge to inspire and thrill us throughout the two-week event.

After gearing up for the Games in recent months as Park City hosted a handful of qualifiers, we're ready at last time to throw on the Team USA gear and soak it all in. We hope you'll join us throughout what promises to be an unforgettable two weeks.