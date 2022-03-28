Once rivals, Sam Riely and Charlie Iacobelli now lead Miners

Park City High School lacrosse player Charlie Iacobelli fires a shot at the net against Lone Peak during a game earlier in the season. Iacobelli, a sophomore, and senior Sam Riely combined for 10 goals in a win against Riverton on Friday night.

Park Record file photo

A year ago, Sam Riely and Charlie Iacobelli stood on opposite sides of the girls lacrosse Division A state title game. Riely and Park City High School triumphed over Iacobelli’s Waterford team that day to cap a dominant, undefeated season with a 17-11 win and a championship trophy.

But now, Riely, a senior, and Iacobelli, a sophomore, wear the same colors, and they’ve formed a dangerous combination for the Miners. Their new connection was on full display on Friday night in a 20-4 win against Riverton, as the two combined for 10 goals and a pair of assists.

“She told me she was moving to our school, so then we just kind of started from there, and it’s really nice,” Riely said. “It’s really nice having someone to trust on the field and off the field, too — we’re friends off the field — so it’s really nice to have someone to pass to and know that I can trust her with the ball.”

Iacobelli was part of another dynamic duo at Waterford last year, as she finished second on the team in goals and assists to Jaimeson Meyer, who led the state in goals. Riely and Iacobelli played together over the summer, and they developed some chemistry with each other ahead of this season. That relationship, along with plenty of depth on offense, has helped Park City average 19 goals per game so far this spring, and Iacobelli is enjoying playing with her new team.

“Last year was a team of just mainly two people, so it’s definitely nice to have support all over the field,” Iacobelli said of the 2021 Waterford squad. “Very good decision (to come to PCHS), do not regret it all.”

Riverton managed to score the game’s first goal about 30 seconds in, but the Miners recovered from a slow start after that. Riely and Iacobelli helped fuel a run of 13 unanswered goals over the rest of the period. Despite winning all four games so far this season in blowout fashion, Park City isn’t happy with the way it has started games. Riely knew that a sluggish start was coming based on the team’s warm-ups.

“I could just kind of tell from the beginning that we were going to come out slow, we just need to pick it up in the beginning and run with the ball some more,” she said. “We’ve had a few team huddles, and (Charlie) actually called the team huddle at the beginning of warm-ups this time. We just talk it out and we’re like, ‘OK, guys, pick it up, everyone needs to have energy,’ and that’s about it.”

Park City coach Mikki Clayton had high praise for both Riely and Iacobelli following the game as well.

“(Sam’s) a true leader, she sees the field well, she plays well on defense, she’s always looking for the feed, she comes up with big goals when we need her, she knows how to rally the troops,” Clayton said. “(Charlie) came up huge for us. I think when we were playing flat and we needed some of that excitement, she brought that excitement to the field. … She was all over the place today, she was awesome.”