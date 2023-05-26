 One more match to go | ParkRecord.com
One more match to go

Park City High School Miners boys lacrosse look triumphant, and for good reason — the team took on the Brighton Bengals in the Utah 5A semifinals on Wednesday evening at Westminster College and held onto a lead throughout the match, despite the Bengals nipping at their heels, winning 10-8. The Miners are scheduled to play top-rated Olympus for the title on Friday at Zions Bank Stadium at 8 p.m.
