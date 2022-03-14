Paige Jones claims first Continental Cup podium finish on home hill

Two weeks ago, Park City ski jumper Paige Jones landed on the podium at an FIS Cup event for the first time in her career when she finished third in Oberhof, Germany. She then took advantage of the rare opportunity to jump on the hill she grew up on by finishing in third Saturday night at the first of two Continental Cup events at the Utah Olympic Park.

“It feels good, it’s my best result by seven places and it’s on my home hill, so it feels great,” Jones said. “It’s always a little bit of a recharge after traveling for a while to be able to come home, see my friends, see my family, sleep in my own bed. It’s nice.”

Jones was the leader of four Park City ski jumpers who competed both days, as she followed up Saturday’s performance with a sixth-place finish on Sunday. Sunday’s event was affected by snow and heavy winds, which made it difficult for the jumpers.

“Difficult conditions are always a bit rough,” Jones said. “I have a tendency to jump off my good leg when conditions are bad, so that’s what I did (in the) first round, but it was still OK.”

Fellow Parkite Josie Johnson competed in her first individual event since finishing 20th at the junior world championships. Johnson came in seventh on Saturday night and ninth on Sunday, enjoying her highest two finishes of the season on the Continental Cup at home.

“It’s good, it’s nice to be home for a while before I have to leave again,” Johnson said. “This is probably one of my best seasons I’ve ever really had.”

Samantha Macuga also scored her first top-10 finish of the season with a ninth-place result on Saturday. Macuga followed that up with an 11th-place finish on Sunday. She added that it was her last competition of the season.

“It was a good season, figured out a lot of things,” she said. “I’m really excited for the summer and the next winter, especially to see where the teams come. I mean, Anna (Hoffman) went to the Olympics, it was a big year for us.”

Macey Olden made her first two Continental Cup starts. Olden only had a few days to prepare and did her best to make the most of the opportunity. She finished last both days in 14th place but was excited to have the chance to compete.

“It’s exciting, it’s definitely a big deal to jump at the Continental Cup,” Olden said. “I’m really happy that I got the opportunity and I’m also just excited to see where it takes me and see how I can improve and continue to get better and get better results.”

The Park City jumpers enjoyed finally having a chance to compete at home instead of traveling around Europe. A small crowd gathered at the bottom of the hill on Saturday night as the women competed, and it gave them an opportunity to jump in front of their families.

“My family came out to watch (Olympic) trials, but other than that, most of my family hasn’t seen me jump in a really long time, so it’s nice to have them come out,” Jones said.