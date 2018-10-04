Park City and North Summit volleyball continue to win, while Miner football’s streak ends

Football

Park City High School football's four-game winning streak ended on Friday when the Miners fell to the Stansbury Stallions at Stansbury High School 47-27. The Miners trailed 20-6 at halftime, then mounted a comeback in the third quarter, outscoring Stansbury 14-7, but it wasn't enough to take the lead. Stansbury mustered a dominant fourth quarter, scoring 20 points to the Miners' 7, walking away with the win.

Park City (4-3 overall, 2-1 in Region 11), will play Ogden (5-2, 2-1) on Friday at home at 7 p.m. The game will be a showdown between the two teams that are currently tied for second in the region. They have both lost to Stansbury, but have beaten Bonneville.

South Summit (6-1 overall, 3-0 in Class 2A North) won its third consecutive region game on Friday, defeating Delta 55-35. Delta jumped out to 21-6 lead over South Summit in the first quarter, but the Wildcats came back to score 21 points in both the second and third quarter, compared with Delta's six. In the fourth quarter, Delta scored eight points to South Summit's six. A full seven of South Summit's touchdowns came from its passing game, with senior Jared Dansie receiving three, junior Jayce Crystal receiving two, and junior Cam Sargent and McCall Rose receiving one each.

The Wildcats will face Millard High School at home at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Millard Eagles carry with them a 6-1 record.

North Summit's seven-game losing streak continued on Friday as the Braves lost to Millard 59-0.

The Braves will play American Leadership Academy (3-4, 1-2) in Spanish Fork on Friday at 7 p.m.

Mountain biking

Natalie Fink was the only Park City varsity girls mountain biker to finish in the top 10. Out of 17 riders, she placed eighth with a time of 1:18:48.92. Aiden Rasmussen played a similar role for the Miners on the boys team. Rasmussen finished 10th out of 35 racers with a time of 1:32:32.22.

Coach Chris Best said, from many perspectives, the Soldier Hollow race is fun for the Miners – it's close to home and the course layout makes it easy to watch – but it doesn't suit the Miners' abilities. Park City finished fifth overall out of seven teams.

"It was probably the least technical race, and our guys get on a lot of technical terrain," Best said.

The team is missing two solid racers in Mila Leger Redel and Grace Jencks, who are both out with fractures from cycling accidents. Leger Redel has a broken arm, Jencks has a broken wrist.

"It hurts losing those two," Best said.

The team had two podiums at the non-varsity level, with Sabine Wilson taking third in the girls junior varsity category with a time of 53:18.69, and Gunnar Travis dominating the freshman boys category with his 43:29.96 finish. Barrett Petty took second in eighth-grad boys category with a time of 32:58.61.

The Miners mountain bike team is currently ranked third in the North region with 22,061 points, behind Morgan in second with 22,145, and Skyline in first with 23,623.

The seven-team region will race in its last event of the regular season at Round Valley on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. The last race starts at 5:30 p.m.

The South Summit Wildcats mountain bike team competed in its final race of the regular season on Saturday. Sam Galati was the team's varsity leader, taking 12th overall. However Lance Kalbach and Peyton Cox took first and second respectively in the boys division II freshman category. Kalbach, who leads the division, finished with a time of 48:48.87, while Cox finished with a time of 50:46.36. South Summit is ranked ninth in division II. The state championships are scheduled to be held at Green Valley Trails in St. George on Oct. 19.

Volleyball

Park City volleyball defeated Stansbury 3-1 on Thursday. The Miners (12-5 overall, 7-0 in Region 11), beat Stansbury 25-18, 25-20, 23-25, 25-11. Senior Grace Wiczek had 22 kills over the game. Senior Emily Smith had a standout game with 10 aces, 5 total blocks, 18 digs and 43 assists. Senior Corynn Olderman led the team in digs with 21. Senior Lauren Carr received 20 serves.

The Miners will play Juan Diego (8-8, 6-2) on Thursday in Draper at 6 p.m.