Park City athletes team up to give back to their community

Mitch Lind places a pumpkin pie into a paper bag and assembles a Christmas meal for a family in need during a service project at Park City High School in 2019. Park City students and their families are participating in the project once again this December.

Park Record file photo

What originally started a few years ago as a small project for Park City High School senior Will Agnew and his family to provide for families in need has turned into a massive community effort to feed hundreds of people over the holidays.

On Saturday, Agnew, his family and Especially for Athletes, a student organization at Park City High School, will be unloading food, putting together holiday meal bags and then delivering them to families in Park City, Heber and other areas. The Christian Center of Park City and the nonprofit’s Operation Hope program are also involved in the project.

“They provide families with Christmas gifts through the holiday season, so then we came up with the idea for meals,” Agnew said. “We help through them, so this year half will go to Heber, half of it Park City.”

Agnew spent the fall on Park City’s boys golf team and is currently playing for the boys basketball team. But away from the court and the links, the Agnew family has been giving back to the community around the holidays for the last few years.

Originally, the Agnews and a few friends made 25 meals, and they’ve been ramping up their efforts ever since. With plenty of backing from the community in recent years, they delivered 500 meals last year. Agnew said that they planned to deliver 650 this year.

A small army of about 200 volunteers consisting largely of Park City athletes and their families and coaches will be present at the high school on Saturday to keep the project running.

“It’s been a great help because the first few years it’s just been like our family and then friends and whoever really wanted to come could come,” Agnew said. “But now, it’s like all of the athletes. The whole basketball team, the whole golf team and more sports groups will all be there Saturday. So, really cool to see.”

Saturday is the beginning of winter break for Park City students, but it’s also an opportunity to give back by helping other families enjoy the holiday season. A lot goes into a project like this, especially for a high schooler, but Agnew and his family know how big the payoff is when everything is said and done.

“It’s just been a lot of fun, great to see the community come out for one cause,” Agnew said. “Definitely a lot of work and a lot of preparation, but definitely worth it in the end.”

Those who are interested can donate here .