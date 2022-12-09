Park City athletes volunteer to assemble meals for community

The Especially for Athletes club at Park City High School, in partnership with the Christian Center of Park City, will once again be assembling and supplying meals to families in need in the Park City area on Dec. 17 starting at 10 a.m.

“Every December, we partner up with them and we raise a bunch of money and we buy these meals for families,” said Aly Inglish, a senior at Park City High School. “These meals sometimes are the only fresh meals they get throughout the whole holiday season, so it’s really great.”

Inglish and Coen Woolley both run the Especially for Athletes club at the high school. The Agnew famliy started the project a few years ago, and it’s only grown since then. Woolley said they’re targeting 800 meals.

Donations can be made at secure.givelively.org/donate/christian-center-of-park-city/christmas-dinners-2022 , and volunteers can sign up at signupgenius.com/go/8050948aaa62da6f85-especially .

“We’ve raised close to $20,000, our goal is to raise a bit more,” he said. “But we will be purchasing 800 meals that will be distributed to families around kind of the Wasatch Back area – from Park City to Oakley to Heber, Midway – kind of all those areas.”

Once the meals are put together, they are delivered in-person, which makes it a little bit more personal.

“This is super special, too, because people get to go and have the experience of giving to these families and feel the joy and kind of the reward of doing this, even though there shouldn’t be one and there isn’t one,” Woolley said.

For Park City students, it is a way to give back to the community, even in a place where most might assume there’s plenty of food to go around.

“I’ve spent so much time trying to make this the best that it can be because I feel like we’re just so blessed to live where we are and to have all that we have,” Inglish said. “It’s really, really important to give back because we’ve been given so much.”