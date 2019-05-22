Park City baseball falls to Bear River in playoffs

Park City High School junior Ryan Jeffrey bats for the Miners during their game against Stansbury High School earlier this month. The Miners’ season came to an end after losses to American fork and Bear River.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The Park City High School baseball team’s post-season run came to an end last week when the team lost to Bear River 8-6 at Roy High School for their second loss of the double elimination Class 4A tournament.

The Miners had defeated Snow Canyon 8-6 on May 11 and lost to Spanish Fork 7-6 later that day to set them up against Bear River, Region 12’s second-seeded team.

On Wednesday, May 15, Bear River scored first with a single run in the second inning, then three more in the third. The Miners kept the Bears scoreless in the fourth then earned two runs of their own.

Park City seniors Ben Agnew and Austin Davison both hit singles to get on base. Sophomore Kellen Denkers hit a ball hard to left field, but it lingered in the air and an outfielder caught it easily, said Dave Feasler, Park City’s head coach.

“That was a double on most days, maybe a home run,” Feasler said. “That was with no outs and Kellen smoked that ball.”

Feasler said Park City senior Evan Pointer hit a ground ball to the shortstop, which allowed Agnew to run home. Then Pointer stole second and when the Bears erred in their effort to throw him out, Davison stole home.

Bear River scored twice in the fifth and one run in the sixth and seventh, putting the Miners down 8-2 in their last at-bat.

Junior Zack Blaszak started off the inning for the Miners with a single. Then the Miners’ batters struck out, grounded out and reached on an error. Park City junior Ryan Jeffrey hit a single to bring Blaszak home, then senior Max Mobley brought in two more with a double, and Agnew hit another single for the Miners’ last run of the game. A ground-out ended the game and the season.

“We just came up a little short in the end,” Feasler said. “I think if we swung the bats like that earlier in the game, we would probably end up on the right side of that.”

The Miners ended the year 17-11 after a season in which snow kept them inside or on the road until the last few weeks of play.

“I think there’s a little bit of inherent disappointment any time the season ends, especially the way ours ended this year,” Feasler said. “I think our kids thought they could have made it a little bit farther and I certainly thought so too. At the same time, I don’t think it puts much of a damper on the season.”

The team graduates six players this year: Agnew, Davison, Mobley, Pointer, Ryan Cook and Daniel Schultz.

All but Davison, the team’s starting catcher, have been with the program for four years. Davison joined the team this season when his high school, Rowland Hall, didn’t have the turnout to field a team.

“Every time you walk into something — a baseball program or a job — you try and leave that better than when you got there, and I think for our seniors, they collectively did that,” Feasler said. “They collectively made the program better over their four years. It was an honor coaching them and we are going to miss them for sure.”