Park City baseball ready to compete again in 2023

Park City High School’s baseball team enters the season with plenty of returning talent after a 17-10 campaign last year, but there’s only one expectation this year: to compete on every pitch.

“That’s the only one, there’s no expectation of winning,” Park City coach David Feasler said. “I think if you do the right things, winning takes care of itself. I told the kids, if they compete on every pitch, they’re going to win a lot of ballgames.”

As to what competing on every pitch looks like, it’s pretty simple.

“(It) means that every guy, whether you’re in the game or not in the game, is involved in every single pitch,” Feasler said. “That’s for our pitchers commanding two pitches in the zone, that’s for our hitters working quality at-bats and seeing pitches and swinging at the right pitches. Defensively, it’s making the plays that we need to make.”

Park City’s opening day is tentatively set for Tuesday against Orem on the road, weather permitting. From there, the Miners will travel to St. George for four games in three days starting on Thursday, including a matchup against rival Wasatch. After a long, snowy winter, the Miners are ready to get some sun and their season going.

“We’re looking forward to be outside honestly and getting the chance to compete on every pitch of every game,” Feasler said. “But right now, it’s, like, see what we can do inside, get better, get better, get better, and then once we get outside, that’s when the fun happens, that’s what all these guys look forward to.”

Park City’s roster remains mostly untouched since last season, including a large senior class that made a significant impact as juniors. The Miners have 10 seniors on the team, which Feasler said is the largest senior class he’s had. That group includes two-way player Braxton Lyon, who signed in November to play at Columbia Basin College.

“That guy has had three really good years, and it’s just going to keep going, keep going, keep going,” Feasler said. “We’re excited for his senior year, we’re excited he’s committed. He can just focus on high-school ball this year and have fun. We’re excited about Brax, we’re excited about a lot of the kids coming back.”

Lyon was a menace at the plate last season, leading the team with a .483 batting average and a 1.236 OPS, according to Park City’s stats on MaxPreps. Lyon also had nearly twice as many walks (15) as strikeouts (nine). The senior was also a dependable arm on the mound, finishing the year with a 5-2 record and a 3.50 ERA. The Miners will also return senior Asher Levine, who had a 1.46 ERA and seven saves last year.

“I’m very excited,” Lyon said. “I’ve never been as excited to get out with this team that I’ve been playing with since I was 10. We’re going to compete on every pitch. It’s going to be a blast.”

Lyon was part of a Miners lineup that scored over seven runs per game last year, and Park City returns plenty of other bats. Senior Paxton Mobley is back and led the team last year with seven home runs, as is sophomore Justin Michaelis, who led the Miners in RBIs as a freshman.

“Offense is our best spot I’ve ever been in as a team,” Lyon said. “Top to bottom, we all know how to hit and how to play baseball.”

Park City’s Asher Levine fires a pitch.

Park Record file photo by David Jackson

Michaelis was a regular in the lineup for Park City as a freshman, and he quickly became one of the Miners’ top hitters. He finished his first year batting .367 with two home runs, 30 RBIs and 11 doubles.

“That was just a fun experience,” Michaelis said. “Just good to be good with all the older guys, watching them compete. We were really successful last year, so that was also fun. It’s fun to be on the winning team.”

With all of the returning talent the Miners have heading into the season, Michaelis is optimistic about the team’s fortunes.

“We’re returning most of our guys from last year – we’re returning about seven to eight guys in the lineup – we’re returning all but one of our pitchers, so we look really good this year,” Michaelis said.