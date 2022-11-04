Park City baseball star signs to play at next level

Park City senior Braxton Lyon is both excited and nervous for the next chapter of his baseball career.

Lyon signed on Wednesday to play at Columbia Basin College, a community college in Pasco, Washington. The senior excels at both hitting and pitching, and he’s expecting to continue to be a two-way player heading into college.

“Very excited – I’m kind of nervous, though,” Lyon said. “Just a new experience. It’s not something that I’ve experienced yet. It’s a new chapter in my life.”

Lyon said he visited the school in February, and the Hawks offered him after the season. While there, he connected well with the coaches and had the opportunity to join the team for a practice. Lyon felt like he belonged while he was there. Plus, they’d let him hit and pitch, which was a big deal for him.

“I had one practice with them, and it felt like I was already part of the team,” he said. “After that, I couldn’t wait for an offer from them. Once I got it, I knew that’s where I wanted to go for two years.”

Lyon’s excitement also comes with plenty of confidence.

“I can’t wait to get out there and show them what I’ve got,” Lyon said. “Because I know I’m going to go up there and ball out like I have here.”

Offensively, Lyon finished last year leading the Miners in batting average (.483), runs (34), hits (42), doubles (15), slugging percentage (.678) and on-base plus slugging (1.236). Only Justin Michaelis had more RBIs (30) than Lyon (25) last year, and Lyon had more doubles than strikeouts.

“For us, he’s just like a stable, consistent bat in the middle of the lineup,” Park City coach David Feasler said. “It’s not Paxton (Mobley) and Justin (Michaelis) just hitting bombs, but it’s consistent average, on-base in front of them. So when they hit their bombs, there’s guys on base. He’s a good run producer at the top of the lineup, for sure.”

Lyon provides a lot of offense for the Miners, but Park City also turns to him for his arm on the mound. He finished the season last year with a 5-2 record and a 3.50 earned runs against average, down from 6.11 the year before.

“When he’s good, he throws a lot of strikes,” Feasler said. “Throws multiple pitches for strikes, and he competes with the best of them.”

Braxton Lyon delivers a pitch during a game last season.

Park Record file photo

All those skills combined created a player that was not just a leader on Park City’s team, but placed him among the top players in the state. Lyon was named to The Deseret News’ Class 5A All-State Second Team last year.

Lyon has been a fixture of Park City’s baseball team since his freshman year. He played in all seven of Park City’s games his freshman year before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic brought the season to a sudden stop. Feasler has seen Lyon grow and improve as a player over the years.

“(He’s) a super leader and good example for the rest of the kids in the program,” Feasler said. “And he’s grown a lot academically and socially, too.”

Feasler estimated that about one Park City player per year signs to play in college, regardless of level. For someone like Lyon to make it is a big deal.

“I think it’s an example for the rest of the program and also the youth,” Feasler said. “A kid that’s been super committed to baseball for so long, it’s always a nice sign when they kind of get the reward of having that signing day at the end of their high-school career.”

Playing baseball in Park City has its complications. For example, while Lyon was signing, Park City’s field was covered in snow.

“You get a lot of, ‘How’s Park City’s baseball team?’ and a lot of kind of funny looks or ‘Why don’t you move him to Salt Lake,’” said Joe Nicholls, Lyon’s dad. “It’s been interesting, for sure, but sticking with coaches that hold him accountable and push him has been the biggest thing for us. Regardless of how many baseball-specific guys you have on the team, it’s just been good to kind of grow with all his friends and teammates.”

In the past, Lyon and his family have talked about how he would fare as a batter if he had to go up against himself on the mound. In the past, the odds are that Lyon at the plate would win. But lately, it’s evened out. And being a baseball player from Park City has helped mold him into the player he is today.

“Just competing with all these guys from Park City and being kind of the dark horse and not being kind of the favorites and thriving in those situations,” Nicholls said. “Feasler’s always been really good to him and pushed him and held him accountable. So, it’s been fun seeing him just compete.”