Park City big man Luke Varechok makes his hoop dreams come true

Park City’s Luke Varechok jumps and grabs the ball with one hand during a game against Highland this past season. Varechok will be playing college basketball at Cal Lutheran next year.

David Jackson/Park Record

Years ago, Luke Varechok wrote a letter to himself about what he wanted to do when he was older. No. 1 on the list? Playing college basketball.

Now, Varechok, a graduating senior this year, will be heading to Thousand Oaks, California, to play Division III basketball for the California Lutheran University Kingsmen. Varechok will finally be able to check “play college basketball” off his bucket list.

“Since I first started playing basketball, that was always my dream, playing college ball,” Varechok said. “College basketball was the main focus for me, and I’m just glad that it happened.”

Varechok’s relationship with Cal Lutheran basketball started with an email early last fall. He sent some highlights of his play, and the coaching staff responded shortly after. After more emails and phone calls with the staff, Varechok built a solid relationship with the school. He later went on a recruiting trip in early December to see the campus and meet the coaches. After spending years driving across the west playing basketball, Varechok wanted to play college basketball, no matter the level.

“I don’t think Luke was ready to give up yet,” Bob Varechok, Luke’s father, said. “He’s put a lot of time into it.”

Luke Varechok was between Cal Lutheran and the University of California, Santa Cruz. A combination of the school’s location and academics, in addition to its basketball program, won him over in the end.

“They came across as a very high-interest school due to their success on the court and their program,” he said. “As well as the location, that was definitely a big attraction for me. But I think it’s a very good school, very good academics.”

He was always interested in playing in California, as his family had taken vacations there, and Bob Varechok grew up in the state. Luke Varechok likes the weather there and thought it would be perfect for college. Plus, it’s only a short flight away from home.

Working in his favor is that, as his dad says, Luke Varechok stands at 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-8 in basketball shoes. As the old saying goes, you can’t teach height. But he knows that it takes more than height to play in college.

“I think it helps, but I think there’s a lot more than just height,” he said. “You have to be a really good player, you have to know the game, which I think I do. I’m pretty confident in my abilities, and I feel like going there I’ll definitely contribute.”

Luke Varechok is also the rare Park City basketball player to play at the next level. And playing in Park City played a role in him becoming the player he is today.

“It’s definitely pretty amazing to be able to play college basketball coming out of Park City,” he said. “I think the program here has definitely helped me. I think I’ve learned a lot playing for coach (Thomas) Purcell here. But I’m just excited playing for this next experience going to college.”

This past season wasn’t an easy one for Park City, as the Miners ended the season with a 4-18 record and a first-round exit in the postseason. Luke Varechok was by far the tallest member of an otherwise small team, which put a lot on his shoulders. That presented its own difficulties, which he won’t have to deal with in college.

“One of the challenges (Luke) had here is Luke can’t afford to get hurt, can’t afford to foul out because there’s no one else that has size,” Bob Varechok said. “At least at Cal Lutheran there’s two or three upperclassmen who are post players, so at least it won’t fall entirely on you.”

Even if he might not have to be a go-to guy for Cal Lutheran right away, Luke Varechok has plenty of lessons he learned from playing at Park City that he’ll take with him.

“I think I still have those expectations for myself going to college,” he said. “Playing here at Park City, I definitely had very high expectations for me. But going into college, not much changes. I think my mindset changes a little bit in terms of knowing I have to work really hard to get a spot on that team. I think here I did, too. But this will definitely be a really good experience for me.”

Playing at Park City had its highlights, too. Luke Varechok’s favorite moment of his high-school career came in the Miners’ 64-54 win against East in his final home game. He had a dunk early in the game. After a tough season, it felt good to have one more win at Park City High.

“Having that dunk in the first quarter was definitely a highlight of my season, of my time here at Park City,” he said. “I think the whole experience, mainly my senior year, was amazing here at Park City. I think being able to learn with my teammates and grow with them was definitely very educational for me. And I think I’ll definitely never forget that.”

Purcell has coached Luke Varechok since the latter was in eighth grade. In that time, he’s gotten to know him well on and off the court.

“He’s one of those guys that you never have to worry about and you take for granted,” Purcell said. “He’s a phenomenal kid off the court, phenomenal player off the court. Doesn’t get into trouble off the court, doesn’t get in trouble on the court. He’s just rock solid, top to bottom.

“He’s gotten a lot out of the body that God gave him, and he really had a great senior season, better than our record would indicate.”