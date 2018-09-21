Park City boys’ golf has a problem heading into state championship — the good kind

After hosting the final boys’ golf tournament of the 2018 season, Park City finds itself in a predicament — the good kind.

Seven of the top eight individual golfers in the Class 4A Region 11 are from Park City — Bridger Holmes of Tooele, sitting in second place, is the sole non-Miner. Only six golfers, however, can go on the road to Smithfield for the Class 4A state championship as part of the Miners team.

Head coach George Murphy said Thursday that picking the state team roster, which had a deadline of Monday, was not a decision he's taking lightly.

"It's a tough position to be in for a coach, but it's a good problem to have to have so much depth on a team that we know we can count on any of those guys to step up," Murphy said. "It's been a few sleepless nights going over the kids and where they're at and what they can do."

Coming out of hosting the tournament Thursday at Park City Golf Club, the Miners haven't relinquished their stranglehold over the region. Only Tooele has challenged Park City thus far, but the second-place Buffalo are still far behind the leaders.

Park City senior and team captain Dean Tsandes led the individual board at home shooting 73, followed by two fellow Miners: junior Eli Kimche and sophomore Wyatt Peterson, who both shot 74.

Murphy said it was gratifying to see Tsandes, who has played on the Park City squad since his sophomore year and been part of a state champion team each season, stand out at home even as a chilly autumn wind gave some golfers trouble.

"He had his best round of the season today in some tough conditions, so that was cool; it was awesome to see," Murphy said.

With a week-and-a-half break before the state tournament, Murphy said he plans on having the Miners practice at multiple courses, possibly even making a trip to the Cache Valley, to get a feel for the heavily wooded terrain of Birch Creek Golf Course, where the tournament will be held.

While he's trying to avoid it, the coach said one last resort is to have players compete against each other in practice to earn a spot on the same team. The golfers are aware of the possibility.

"That might be what happens," Murphy said. "Kind of a tough spot to be in, but we'll figure it out."

The top-ranked Miners who are omitted from the state team will still have the chance to compete individually.

Park City High School's boys’ golf team travels to Birch Creek Golf Course in Smithfield to compete in the Class 4A state championship tournament on Oct. 4.